We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Recreation & Training
  4. Austria
  5. Peterhof Alpe Furx Hotel / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten

Peterhof Alpe Furx Hotel / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten

Save this project
Peterhof Alpe Furx Hotel / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten
Save this picture!
© Albrecht Immanuel Schnabel
© Albrecht Immanuel Schnabel

© Albrecht Immanuel Schnabel© Albrecht Immanuel Schnabel© Albrecht Immanuel Schnabel© Albrecht Immanuel Schnabel+ 34

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Recreation & Training
Batschuns, Austria
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Albrecht Immanuel Schnabel
© Albrecht Immanuel Schnabel

An architectural statement for a natural setting. The brief was to create an attractive holiday and leisure development to enhance the ski resort of Alpe Furx, with a new hospitality building replacing the old hotel, and twelve chalets offering tranquillity and intimacy: a project on a sloping site that demanded both flair and finesse.

Save this picture!
© Albrecht Immanuel Schnabel
© Albrecht Immanuel Schnabel

Comprising a group of chalets and the main building, the key planning and design requirements for the new complex were careful treatment of the ground and the relationship between the structures, formal beauty, and high amenity values. The result is a small development comprising three groups of four buildings arranged in a naturalistic manner around a central space. The chalets follow the same basic model, using reflection and layering to add variety according to position and access route.

Save this picture!
© Albrecht Immanuel Schnabel
© Albrecht Immanuel Schnabel
Save this picture!
© Albrecht Immanuel Schnabel
© Albrecht Immanuel Schnabel
Save this picture!
Situation Plan
Situation Plan

The main building promises carefully framed views of the mountains, valley, and nearby chapel – and in winter, of course, the ski slopes. Sited below the chalets, it preserves these views, ensuring clear vistas of the Alpine landscape. The restaurant and sun deck, on the other hand, are both clearly visible from the approach road.

Save this picture!
© Albrecht Immanuel Schnabel
© Albrecht Immanuel Schnabel
Save this picture!
© Albrecht Immanuel Schnabel
© Albrecht Immanuel Schnabel

The wood inside and out, and stunning views. The two-story wooden chalets, clad from top to bottom in larch shingles, are set back into the hillside. The roof design is emphasized by a skylight that showcases the heavens, while a large picture window on each floor offers views of the surrounding countryside. Inside, the entire shell is clad in light silver fir, providing a warm contrast to the outer skin, as does the furniture, designed in black-stained ash, and maple.

Save this picture!
© Albrecht Immanuel Schnabel
© Albrecht Immanuel Schnabel

The restaurant building echoes these materials with its silver-fir interior, solid concrete core with the black, trowel-applied finish, maple, and black-stained ash. The chalets, which each comprise a bedroom, a generous living/dining space with a kitchen and wood-burning stove, a sauna, and an outdoor hot tub, offer premium spatial configuration on both floors. The two stories of the main building face west in a welcoming gesture; the restaurant and terrace provide seating for 120 people.    

Save this picture!
© Marc Lins, OLEX Design
© Marc Lins, OLEX Design

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Furx 25, 6835 Batschuns, Austria

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Baumschlager Eberle Architekten
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingAustria
Cite: "Peterhof Alpe Furx Hotel / Baumschlager Eberle Architekten" 07 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979795/peterhof-alpe-furx-hotel-baumschlager-eberle-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream