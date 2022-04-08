We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. Braem House / Machteld D'Hollander

Braem House / Machteld D'Hollander

Save this project
Braem House / Machteld D'Hollander

© Stijn Bollaert© Stijn Bollaert© Stijn Bollaert© Stijn Bollaert+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Wachtebeke, Belgium
  • Architects: Machteld D'Hollander
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  125
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Stijn Bollaert
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Fermacell, Multiplex
  • Design : Machteld D'Hollander
  • Project Execution : Machteld D'Hollander
  • Coordination : Machteld D'Hollander
  • City : Wachtebeke
  • Country : Belgium
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

Text description provided by the architects. The transformation of a small, dark laborer’s house into a contemporary family house. The client, a preschool teacher, and her son stressed the importance of an open house with a lot of light. They also desired a ‘garden room’, a place to optimal enjoy the green from the long but narrow garden. All this had to be performed with a limited budget.

Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert
Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

The ramshackle annex is torn down but returns as a light wooden support structure that cantilevers to form two ‘bay windows’. The whole is wrapped by a wooden window assembly. The wooden structure determines the interior. Everything – functional or esthetical – is born from it:  a rack dividing two spaces, a bench, the kitchen furniture, or the wall pattern.

Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

The high windows invite the light into the house as a contemporary version of the ‘Flemish veranda’, the perfect way to enjoy the outdoor indoors. Its articulation with the sharp indentation cuts it loose from the main house and transforms the annex into the desired garden room.

Save this picture!
Isometric View
Isometric View

The charm of the original interior with triangular indentations reappears as a zigzagging wall of fermacell and multiplex. The structural steel beams with their red-brown color contrast with the soft colors of the other materials, defining the different spaces without interfering with light and sight.

Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert
Save this picture!
Section 1-1
Section 1-1

The use of raw materials gives a double meaning to the phrase ‘the worker has left the building’. Attention to detail like copper grips and warm materials like the cement tiles ensures all visitors will be assured he didn’t leave too early.

Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

Integration and transformation of structural elements into interior elements made it possible to reduce the number of materials used, thus allowing for a sustainable and budget-friendly renovation.

Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Machteld D'Hollander
Office

Products

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationBelgium
Cite: "Braem House / Machteld D'Hollander" 08 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979789/braem-house-machteld-dhollander> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream