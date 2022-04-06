Forest Pavilion, The Forestias / TK Studio

+ 20

Lead Landscape Architect : Tawatchai Kobkaikit

Landscape Design Team : Nantawan Sirisup, Punyada Klinpaka, Passaporn Shompoopun, Nottaporn Gatewattanatorn, Patcharanat Phokhinthanasiri, Nikom Mangiew, Sirikun Thirawatthanaset, Tummanoon Jaitheing, Wasin Somsak

Local Architect : DT DESIGN

Structural And Civil Engineering : EEC LINCOLNE SCOTT, EEC LINCOLNE SCOTT

City : Pak Nam

Country : Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. The Forestias is one of the largest property development projects in Thailand. The highlight of the project is a 48,000 square meter of urban forest at the center of The Forestias, connecting all developments within the site to create a healthier and happier living for all residents. The Forest Pavilion is located in The Forestias, which currently functions as the sales gallery, and will be converted into The Forestias Ecosystem Learning Center for sharing knowledge of forest ecosystem, and be a hub of residence society for joyful moments. it is also an entrance gateway to the broad forest zone of The Forestias, providing a prototype of living with nature.

Our commitment is to support happiness and wellness of the users and create an immersive experience of living with nature, which achieved by utilizing the research as design strategies. From those findings, we decided to dedicate majority of area as green space that can be seen from every angle of the Forest Pavilion, and demonstrates potential benefits of nature that integrates and encourages users to access to nature to support human interaction with nature.

The landscape concept is “Symbiosis with Nature” which embraces three objectives: planting the future of symbiosis with nature, immersing the wilderness, and balancing human activities and the growth of urban forest – by transforming rigid form of pavilion into the natural freeform of central forest, maximize privacy for all users and residents, provide the authentic experience of living in the forest, and provide happiness of living with nature. The Forest Pavilion is intended to be a testing lab for symbiosis with nature, so the essences of nature have been integrated with landscape design at the Forest Pavilion, where users can have a unique experience of nature in an urbanized form. Plus, delightful walkway and skywalk are designed to attract people go outdoor and to enjoy the quality of natural environment with tranquil picturesque landscape.

At Forest Pavilion, the scale of natural environment here has been extended further beyond any typical urban environment. By creating Miyawaki Eco Forest, this dynamic forest-like landscape is a living paradise creating biodiversity that will grow and evolve along with the current and future generations.

International standards of SITES, WELL, and LEED were implemented. Residents will enjoy a refreshing living experience with nature among the urban fabric, which integrated sustainable design with high-quality modern lifestyle.

Happiness—a simple yet powerful manifesto advocated in The Forestias. It is the ideal living sanctuary that demonstrates happiness of dwelling within the urban forest. A good quality of environment will lead to good health and longevity of residents, and it also create a kind and warm society for generations of families. Residents will share mutual benefits with nature harmoniously, learning to be part of nature and raising awareness to create a better and more sustainable world. Hopefully, this can be a turning point of housing developments in the country and lead to a series of high-quality housing projects.