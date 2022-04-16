185 Avenue Charles de Gaulle Office Building / Arte Charpentier

+ 25

Interior Design Of Catering : Convergence

Landscaping : Pauline Rabin Le Gall, Soizic Kenfort, Camilla Paleari, Silvia Pucci

Interior Architecture : Edith Richard, Clémence Rabin Le Gall

DET : Michela Donato

Contracting Authority : SCPI Acces Valeur Pierre

Delegated Contracting Authority : BNP Paribas Real Estate

Bet Facade : Joseph Ingénierie

City : Neuilly-sur-Seine

Country : France

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Neuilly-sur-Seine, 185 avenues Charles de Gaulle underwent a major renovation of the three office buildings, articulated around three axes: to integrate the building into its surroundings, to create a new work tool, and to imagine a new living space. The agency designed the architecture, the interior architecture, and the landscaping, and directed the execution of the works .

The reception hall offers generous, luminous space and very great transparency up to the heart of the block, and sets the tone of the whole building: conviviality, spaces for informal conversations, high-quality and aesthetic materials, an abundance of natural light. The interior street organizes and structures generous volumes on 2 or 3 levels, with large transparent areas and views of the gardens, patios, and new features. It connects the avenue Charles de Gaulle to the villa Houssay, following an architectural and scenographic path in dialogue with new uses and transparencies onto the gardens.

It enables the creation of shared spaces: sports halls, music venues, and alternative catering in continuous service. It offers shared services close to hotel industry standards, and a range of high-quality collaborative spaces: An e-lounge, coworking space, fitness club, collective games room (table tennis, table football, laser guns, etc.), a concierge, cafés, 2.0 boutiques, planted terraces, a business club…

The Place du Village offers unique services and becomes a new “district” of Neuilly. Its four different restaurant concepts (take away grill, Parisian stroll, organic market, home-style) allow you to choose between a formal lunch, a spontaneous meeting around a salad, or a snack break between two appointments. These reversible spaces can be easily transformed to meet other uses, an informal and improvised meeting for example. The treatment on the upper levels of 185 avenue Charles de Gaulle is in continuity with that implemented on the ground floor, in order to “read” a strong verticality. Transparency is achieved by means of full-length glass partitions.

The 2830 m² of terraces, patios and rooftops are open to all users of the building, and not only those who occupy the upper floors. These shared spaces, with exceptional views, offer informal workplaces, places for meetings and socialisation, conducive to creativity and inventiveness. A rooftop is an exceptional place with a clear view of Paris, La Défense and the Bois de Boulogne. This fifth-planted facade was designed with as much care and attention as the offices. It is the extension of the workspace in the open air.