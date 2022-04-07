We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Renovation of a Minka / raumus

Renovation of a Minka / raumus

Save this project
Renovation of a Minka / raumus

© Norihito Yamauchi© Norihito Yamauchi© Norihito Yamauchi© Norihito Yamauchi+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Renovation
Okayama, Japan
  • Architects: raumus
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  125
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Norihito Yamauchi
  • Lead Architect : Masashi Takeda
  • Collaborator : Yamato House, Michio Atoyama
  • City : Okayama
  • Country : Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

Text description provided by the architects. A house for a family of four: a potter, a cook, and their young children. The client decided to purchase and renovate a Minka (old Japanese-style house) with a thatched roof to live in Okayama as a new base of living.

Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

We decided to reconfigure the house into three spaces: the Doma (The earthen floor)  / Tatami room for production and guests, the living space during the day, and the sleeping space. Doma and the hall are separated by three sliding doors, which can be opened to create a room of about 90㎡.

Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi
Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

The hipped ceiling, which follows the shape of the roof, is about 4 meters high at the top, making it a very large space. The house is not only a residence but also a place of work and a gathering place for the community.

Save this picture!
© Norihito Yamauchi
© Norihito Yamauchi

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
raumus
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationJapan
Cite: "Renovation of a Minka / raumus" 07 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979701/renovation-of-a-minka-raumus> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream