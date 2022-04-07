Renovation of a Minka / raumus

-
Architects: raumus
- Area : 125 m²
- Year : 2021
-
Photographs :Norihito Yamauchi
-
Lead Architect : Masashi Takeda
- Collaborator : Yamato House, Michio Atoyama
- City : Okayama
- Country : Japan
Text description provided by the architects. A house for a family of four: a potter, a cook, and their young children. The client decided to purchase and renovate a Minka (old Japanese-style house) with a thatched roof to live in Okayama as a new base of living.
We decided to reconfigure the house into three spaces: the Doma (The earthen floor) / Tatami room for production and guests, the living space during the day, and the sleeping space. Doma and the hall are separated by three sliding doors, which can be opened to create a room of about 90㎡.
The hipped ceiling, which follows the shape of the roof, is about 4 meters high at the top, making it a very large space. The house is not only a residence but also a place of work and a gathering place for the community.