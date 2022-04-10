We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. Tini M Refuge / tini + delavegacanolasso

Tini M Refuge / tini + delavegacanolasso

Save this project
Tini M Refuge / tini + delavegacanolasso
Save this picture!
© Paco Marín
© Paco Marín

© Paco Marín© Paco Marín© Paco Marín© Paco Marín+ 18

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: delavegacanolasso, tini
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  34
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Paco Marín
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Candy, Cortizo, Ikea, Faro, LACUNZA, Trimble Navigation, imex
Save this picture!
© Paco Marín
© Paco Marín

Text description provided by the architects. Tini / tinyhome.es is a prefabricated module made in Spain in 60 days and transported to any location. Each model comes ready to use and is fully furnished.

Save this picture!
© Paco Marín
© Paco Marín
Save this picture!
Elevation and plan
Elevation and plan
Save this picture!
© Paco Marín
© Paco Marín
Save this picture!
© Paco Marín
© Paco Marín
Save this picture!
© Paco Marín
© Paco Marín

This featured tini is a refuge in the middle of the typical landscape of Madrid. Embraced and protected by the huge Holm Oaktree, it was installed so there was no impact on the environment looking as if it has always been there. Following this idea, the corten steel facade, in semi oxidation process perfectly matches the surroundings and blends with the shadows cast by the tree’s branches and the movement of the rock roses. This rough exterior contrasts with the great warmness of the interior, totally wrapped with birch wood and natural oak flooring.

Save this picture!
© Paco Marín
© Paco Marín
Save this picture!
© Paco Marín
© Paco Marín

This tini has a birch wood kitchen with Corian top and sink, equipped with stovetop, extractor hood, and integrated fridge. It also includes a complete bathroom. Every tini is insulated with 14cm of recycled cotton plus a continuous reflective thermal insulation layer. In this case, the client asked for extra glazing to feel totally immersed in the magnificent Holm Oak grove, therefore all the glazings have low emissivity and solar control to achieve this and still obtain a great thermal control. The result is a very warm space, a shelter that is completely connected to the surroundings.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
delavegacanolasso
Office
tini
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSpain
Cite: "Tini M Refuge / tini + delavegacanolasso" [Refugio tini M / tini + delavegacanolasso] 10 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979582/tini-m-refuge-tini-plus-delavegacanolasso> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream