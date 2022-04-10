Tini M Refuge / tini + delavegacanolasso

+ 18

Houses • Madrid, Spain Architects: delavegacanolasso, tini

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 34 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Paco Marín

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Candy Cortizo Ikea Faro , LACUNZA , Trimble Navigation , imex Manufacturers :

Text description provided by the architects. Tini / tinyhome.es is a prefabricated module made in Spain in 60 days and transported to any location. Each model comes ready to use and is fully furnished.

This featured tini is a refuge in the middle of the typical landscape of Madrid. Embraced and protected by the huge Holm Oaktree, it was installed so there was no impact on the environment looking as if it has always been there. Following this idea, the corten steel facade, in semi oxidation process perfectly matches the surroundings and blends with the shadows cast by the tree’s branches and the movement of the rock roses. This rough exterior contrasts with the great warmness of the interior, totally wrapped with birch wood and natural oak flooring.

This tini has a birch wood kitchen with Corian top and sink, equipped with stovetop, extractor hood, and integrated fridge. It also includes a complete bathroom. Every tini is insulated with 14cm of recycled cotton plus a continuous reflective thermal insulation layer. In this case, the client asked for extra glazing to feel totally immersed in the magnificent Holm Oak grove, therefore all the glazings have low emissivity and solar control to achieve this and still obtain a great thermal control. The result is a very warm space, a shelter that is completely connected to the surroundings.