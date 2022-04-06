We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Tripod House / Fieldwork Design & Architecture

Tripod House / Fieldwork Design & Architecture

Save this project
Tripod House / Fieldwork Design & Architecture

© Jeremy Bittermann© Jeremy Bittermann© Jeremy Bittermann© Jeremy Bittermann+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Portland, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled in the rolling hills of Portland’s Hillsdale neighborhood, the Tripod House emphasizes its wooded surroundings through the use of glass thresholds and stunning outdoor living spaces.

Save this picture!
© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann
Save this picture!
Plan - Site
Plan - Site

The 3 offset volumes of the home create a secluded north-facing courtyard, serving as a sanctuary from the surrounding city. The main spaces of the house offer large, south-facing picture windows, providing views of greenery both on-site and of Portland’s West Hills beyond.

Save this picture!
© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann

Organized to increase privacy as its occupants move off of the street, the Tripod House is arranged such that the dining and living spaces sit between the garage and the main bedrooms of the house. Glass thresholds connect the three pieces of the house, allowing for both formal and programmatic distinction so that each volume serves a distinct purpose of either service, gathering, or rest.

Save this picture!
© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann
Save this picture!
© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann

In addition to glass thresholds connecting the three volumes, pocket doors and floor-to-ceiling openings throughout the project create unobstructed openings and connections, allowing for seamless interaction between the home and site, and the spaces within the Tripod House.

Save this picture!
© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann

The home's neutral material palette, in tandem with these large openings and windows, floods the space with natural light and allows the surrounding natural beauty to serve as the color and artwork for the space.

Save this picture!
© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Fieldwork Design & Architecture
Office

Products

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Tripod House / Fieldwork Design & Architecture" 06 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979543/tripod-house-fieldwork-design-and-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream