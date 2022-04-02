We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Showroom
  4. Japan
  5. Sumu Fumu Terrace / nendo

Sumu Fumu Terrace / nendo

Save this project
Sumu Fumu Terrace / nendo

© Takumi Ota© Takumi Ota© Takumi Ota© Takumi Ota+ 27

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Showroom, Offices Interiors
Minato City, Japan
  • Architects: nendo
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Takumi Ota
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Text description provided by the architects. A communication lounge designed for the home builder Sekisui House Ltd. With the change in needs of potential homebuyers caused by the increasing amount of information available online, the conventional housing service with showhouse or room mockup has been replaced by a more long-term, intangible one such as consultation on lifestyle, maintenance, and adaptation to changing family structures.

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
Sketxh
Sketxh
Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Such trends have minimized the service style with material samples and models, in favor of more diverse communication spaces such as a cafe, gallery, and lounge. Offering casual housing consultation over a cup of coffee, the lounge regularly hosts a variety of seminars, workshops, art exhibitions, and other contents that lead to a fulfilling lifestyle. The lounge is also equipped with an open design studio function to help visitors feel more comfortable with the architects.

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

In order to make the space variable enough to accommodate a variety of contents and open enough to dispel the sense of uneasiness that comes from closed spaces, glass doors were used as part of the design. They bring a sense of openness by letting in natural light and greenery from the outside, while maintaining the functional role as a partition between inside and outside. Two hundred frames are arranged in a spiral shape with plants in between, to gently divide the large space with a sense of ambiguity to one’s whereabouts.

Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota
Save this picture!
© Takumi Ota
© Takumi Ota

Rails are built in the glass doors to allow for flexible attachment of shelves, hangers, hooks, and monitors. Floor materials and ceiling louvers of two subtly different colors, applied in the same alternating directions, highlight the visual effect. The space is a good example of freedom and diversity created by the gradual partition with glass doors, which neither restricts the use of space nor human activities. 

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:2-chōme-26-1 Minamiaoyama, Minato City, Tokyo 107-0062, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
nendo
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailShowroomInterior DesignOffices InteriorsJapan
Cite: "Sumu Fumu Terrace / nendo" 02 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979527/sumu-fumu-terrace-nendo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream