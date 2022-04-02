We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Estonia
  5. House for a Family and Bikes / AZIA Arhitektid

House for a Family and Bikes / AZIA Arhitektid

Save this project
House for a Family and Bikes / AZIA Arhitektid

© Tõnu Tunnel© Tõnu Tunnel© Tõnu Tunnel© Tõnu Tunnel+ 29

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Tallinn, Estonia
  • Landscape Architects : REHEPAPP Aiakujundus OÜ
  • Hvac, Mep Engineer : Smart Pipes OÜ
  • General Contractor  : VORMSI Ehitusmeistrid OÜ
  • City : Tallinn
  • Country : Estonia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

Text description provided by the architects. Tallinn’s garden suburb Nõmme is one of the most sought-after districts for locals looking for peace and quiet to settle down - the Old Town is just 15 minutes away by train, but its real attributes are the greenery and tall pine trees, birds, and squirrels, clean air, and an overall relaxed atmosphere evoked by humble houses from the first half of 20th century. 

Save this picture!
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel
Save this picture!
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

Now a new kid has appeared on the block. Legend has it that the architects were commissioned by the client to design a place to keep the bikes, and, well, something on top. The resulting house is just shy of provocative, yet checks all the necessary boxes needed for a new structure in Nõmme’s protected milieu. The corner site is accentuated by the slope of the roof, which rises from the back of the site to the front yard side, making a strong impression on anyone visiting.

Save this picture!
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel
Save this picture!
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel
Save this picture!
Level 0 Plan
Level 0 Plan
Save this picture!
Level 1 Plan
Level 1 Plan
Save this picture!
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

The massing of the black volume, covered in low-maintenance composite panels and boards, is seemingly simple but hides many spatial quirks to match the active lifestyle of the residents. The house is thus layered like a 3D puzzle and divided between 5 levels, all with their own distinct character. 

Save this picture!
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel
Save this picture!
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

The heart and soul of the house is the decidedly anti-hygge mancave, a spotless and brightly-lit room with its own entrance for both fixing and showcasing the building’s raison d’être - an impressive collection of motorbikes, a hobby of the client’s. The basement level also features storage rooms and a compulsory sauna. 

Save this picture!
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

The main level is dominated by the generous living room with a glazed wall opening to a terrace and a patch of greenery facing the low traffic street. The lighting fixtures and fireplace were carefully chosen to match the chill clean look of the tall space. As a reminder of the driving force behind the house, an inside window has been placed in the room to keep an eye on the garage.

Save this picture!
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

The master bedroom occupies the rest of the main level and opens to the backyard. The bedroom comes with a washroom that needn’t be lit for half a year in this Nordic latitude thanks to a large skylight. From the kitchen, which is elevated from the living room by an airy flight of stairs, one can get a panoramic overview of the garden suburb vibe on one side, and at the same time keep an eye on the happenings in the living room as well as the terrace facing the quiet street.

Save this picture!
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

The upper 3 levels are divided between an office and bedrooms for the kids and guests. Both of the kids’ bedrooms feature a balcony running the entire length of the room.

Save this picture!
© Tõnu Tunnel
© Tõnu Tunnel

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
AZIA Arhitektid
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesEstonia
Cite: "House for a Family and Bikes / AZIA Arhitektid" 02 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979492/house-for-a-family-and-bikes-azia-arhitektid> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream