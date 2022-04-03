We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Recreation & Training
  4. United States
  5. Skatebird Skatepark / Gelpi Projects

Skatebird Skatepark / Gelpi Projects

Save this project
Skatebird Skatepark / Gelpi Projects

© Michael Stavardis© Michael Stavardis© Michael Stavardis© Michael Stavardis+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Recreation & Training, Skatepark
Miami, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Michael Stavardis
© Michael Stavardis

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the edge of Miami in the Village of El Portal sits the newly completed Skatebird Skatepark, a large open-air urban space that exists as a skatepark, event space, and place for the arts. At approximately 38,000 square feet, the skatepark consists of three parts: the skateable terrain, the enclosing walls, and the large roof that covers half the site, providing a dry and shady spot for visitors to escape harsh sunlight, as well as sporadic rainfall.

Save this picture!
© Michael Stavardis
© Michael Stavardis
Save this picture!
© Michael Stavardis
© Michael Stavardis

Wall murals of several well-known Miami artists, including Magnus Sodamin, are painted on the park’s surface to welcome visitors to the park and highlight the warping surfaces and changes in elevation upon entrance. Although the building’s elements are designed to the requirements of strict building codes, the surfaces of the skatepark present a playful contrast with fluid forms and alternative ways of inhabiting space. The plaza remains open, in regards to both space and use, while the cathedral is a monumental space beneath a massive roof.

Save this picture!
© Michael Stavardis
© Michael Stavardis
Save this picture!
© Michael Stavardis
© Michael Stavardis
Save this picture!
© Michael Stavardis
© Michael Stavardis

Beyond a place for skating, the park acts as a place to gather.  Micro-retail venues line the east and west sides of the park within repurposed shipping containers that are stacked on two levels.  The skatepark’s ground plain swells up to connect to the second-story level, where open observation balconies surround the park. 

Save this picture!
© Michael Stavardis
© Michael Stavardis

The large ground plain of the park creates an unusual urban plaza, featuring a landscape of topography in a southern Florida region known to be persistently flat.  Without the hills and mounds found in landscapes elsewhere in the world, this skatepark offers ramps, mounds, banks, drops, and edges, which merge with more conventional means of traversing a site, such as sidewalks and stairs, to create a new hybrid space between a conventional building and a foreign landscape.

Save this picture!
© Michael Stavardis
© Michael Stavardis

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:533 NE 83rd St, Miami, FL 33138, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
GELPI PROJECTS
Office

Products

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingskateparkUnited States
Cite: "Skatebird Skatepark / Gelpi Projects" 03 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979490/skatebird-skatepark-gelpi-projects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream