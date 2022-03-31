The Vietnam Institute for Advanced Study in Mathematics / 1+1>2 Architects

+ 36

Educational Architecture, Institute • Vietnam Architects: 1+1>2 Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 4014 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2020

Architects In Charge : Hoang Thuc Hao, Vu Xuan Son, Nguyen Xuan Ngoc

Architects In Charge : Hoang Thuc Hao, Vu Xuan Son, Nguyen Xuan Ngoc

Civil & Structural Engineer : Nguyen Phuong Le, Trinh Quang Dung

Client : Board of Project Management Ministry of Education and Training

Site Area : 2127 sqm

Existing Gross Floor Area : 1800 sqm

Gross Floor Area After Renovated : 4014 sqm

Country : Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Renovated from the ground of Nguyen Van Huyen primary school, The Vietnam Institute for Advanced Study in Mathematics (VIASM) occupies an area of 2.127sqm, of which the construction area is 1800 sqm. The site is designed to house infrastructures for the National Program for the Development of Mathematics (2010-2030); with customised space to host international, cross-discipline exchanges.

The building is well-formed, coherent in its architectural language due to the application of asymmetrical patterns in all of its views, paying tribute to the mathematical symbols. The original U-shape is kept intact, yet transformed into a tighter block by creating a bridge connecting the top level. All functional areas are connected to the corridor which leads to an open inner courtyard, creating a harmonious flow of movement without making the building any less airy.

The original courtyard is turned into a multi-functional hall with its new courtyard atop. Given the tropical heat, the building is adorned with a double skin consistently in all of its facades, giving not only visual hooks but also contrasting details of light, shadow, tree, wind and birds,… The idea is to enable a liberal and inspiring environment by being one with nature.