The Vietnam Institute for Advanced Study in Mathematics / 1+1>2 Architects

World
Courtesy of 1+1>2 Architects

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Educational Architecture, Institute
Vietnam
  • Architects: 1+1>2 Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  4014
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Daikin, Europe Corporation JSC, Panasonic, Pomina Steel Corporation, Rang Dong Light Source & Vacuum Flask Joint Stock Company, Tra River Construction And Tourism Joint Stock Company, Viet Phap Group, Viglacera Corporation JSC
  • Architects In Charge : Hoang Thuc Hao, Vu Xuan Son, Nguyen Xuan Ngoc
  • Civil & Structural Engineer : Nguyen Phuong Le, Trinh Quang Dung
  • Client : Board of Project Management Ministry of Education and Training
  • Site Area : 2127 sqm
  • Existing Gross Floor Area : 1800 sqm
  • Gross Floor Area After Renovated : 4014 sqm
  • Country : Vietnam
Save this picture!
Courtesy of 1+1>2 Architects
Courtesy of 1+1>2 Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Renovated from the ground of Nguyen Van Huyen primary school, The Vietnam Institute for Advanced Study in Mathematics (VIASM) occupies an area of 2.127sqm, of which the construction area is 1800 sqm. The site is designed to house infrastructures for the National Program for the Development of Mathematics (2010-2030); with customised space to host international, cross-discipline exchanges.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 1+1>2 Architects
Courtesy of 1+1>2 Architects
Plan - 3rd Floor
Plan - 3rd Floor
Plan - 3rd Floor
Save this picture!
Courtesy of 1+1>2 Architects
Courtesy of 1+1>2 Architects
Diagram Section
Diagram Section
Diagram Section
Save this picture!
Courtesy of 1+1>2 Architects
Courtesy of 1+1>2 Architects

The building is well-formed, coherent in its architectural language due to the application of asymmetrical patterns in all of its views, paying tribute to the mathematical symbols. The original U-shape is kept intact, yet transformed into a tighter block by creating a bridge connecting the top level. All functional areas are connected to the corridor which leads to an open inner courtyard, creating a harmonious flow of movement without making the building any less airy.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 1+1>2 Architects
Courtesy of 1+1>2 Architects
Save this picture!
Courtesy of 1+1>2 Architects
Courtesy of 1+1>2 Architects

The original courtyard is turned into a multi-functional hall with its new courtyard atop. Given the tropical heat, the building is adorned with a double skin consistently in all of its facades, giving not only visual hooks but also contrasting details of light, shadow, tree, wind and birds,… The idea is to enable a liberal and inspiring environment by being one with nature.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of 1+1>2 Architects
Courtesy of 1+1>2 Architects

Project location

Address:154 Chùa Láng, Láng Thượng, Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Vietnam

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationInstituteVietnam
Cite: "The Vietnam Institute for Advanced Study in Mathematics / 1+1>2 Architects" 31 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979475/the-vietnam-institute-for-advanced-study-in-mathematics-1-plus-1-2-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

