We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Foster + Partners Begins Work on San Francisco's Iconic Transamerica Pyramid Renovation

Foster + Partners Begins Work on San Francisco's Iconic Transamerica Pyramid Renovation

Save this article
Foster + Partners Begins Work on San Francisco's Iconic Transamerica Pyramid Renovation

The Transamerica Pyramid, a landmark in the skyline of San Francisco, is undergoing a revitalization project led by Foster + Partners and luxury real estate developers SHVO. Built in 1972, the 48-story Brutalist-style project was designed by American architect William Pereira, and was the tallest building in San Francisco for nearly half a century. The renovation will be the largest in the building’s 50-year history, will also see the expansion and upgrade of the adjacent Three Transamerica (545 Sansome).

© Foster + Partners© dbox / Foster + Partners© Boyero / Foster + Partners© Foster + Partners+ 7

Foster + Partners'  design seeks to restore the site's historic Redwood Park, tying Two Transamerica (505 Sansome Street) and Three Transamerica (545 Sansome Street) with the landmark through a series of interventions at ground level. The project creates a vibrant new destination in the heart of the city, while honoring its unique heritage and cultural significance. The offices are reimagined as living spaces, emphasizing comfort, hospitality, and flexibility. Taking into account the importance of the "return to the office post-pandemic", two glass-wrapped floors are allocated in the middle of the tower, dedicated to wellness, a lounge, and conferencing facilities. In addition, the top floor below the spire further promotes the notion of leisure with a private bar and lounge.

Save this picture!
© dbox / Foster + Partners
© dbox / Foster + Partners

The iconic Redwood Park consists of approximately 50 100-ft-tall mature redwood trees planted back in 1974. The landscape will also be upgraded and complimented with additional greenery. Mark Twain Street, the alleyway from Sansome Street, will also be lined with plum blossom trees all the way up to the base of the pyramid, where curated cafes, shops, and restaurants are allocated.

Related Article

San Francisco's Iconic Transamerica Pyramid for Sale

Save this picture!
© Foster + Partners
© Foster + Partners

The Foster team, known for the sensitivity of its juxtapositions of historic and modern structures, conceived a design highly responsive not only to Pereira’s spectacular original architecture, but to the nature of downtown San Francisco: not a generic redo of a 1970’s tower, but a unique project intended to celebrate a unique modern building, making the most of its exclamation point on the skyline and its presence on the street, uniting the two to become a place like no other. -- Paul Goldberger, SHVO advisor for Transamerica Pyramid Center

Save this picture!
© Foster + Partners
© Foster + Partners

In 2019, the Transamerica Pyramid was listed for sale, selling for $600 million. The project is set to be completed by the middle of 2023

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "Foster + Partners Begins Work on San Francisco's Iconic Transamerica Pyramid Renovation" 31 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979469/foster-plus-partners-begins-work-on-san-franciscos-iconic-transamerica-pyramid-renovation> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream