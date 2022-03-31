We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Grocery Store
  4. Italy
  5. Pizzicarola Store / Supervoid

Pizzicarola Store / Supervoid

Save this project
Pizzicarola Store / Supervoid
Save this picture!
© gerdastudio Giorgio De Vecchi
© gerdastudio Giorgio De Vecchi

© gerdastudio Giorgio De Vecchi© gerdastudio Giorgio De Vecchi© gerdastudio Giorgio De Vecchi© gerdastudio Giorgio De Vecchi+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Grocery Store
Roma, Italy
  • Architects: Supervoid
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  65
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :gerdastudio Giorgio De Vecchi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Celenit, Metal Servizi
  • Lead Architects : Benjamin Gallegos Gabilondo, Marco Provinciali, Livia Mazzochetti
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© gerdastudio Giorgio De Vecchi
© gerdastudio Giorgio De Vecchi

Text description provided by the architects. Pizzicarola is a new grocery store that opened at the beginning of 2022 in the Monteverde district of Rome. Created to respond to the changing needs related to the purchase and experience of food in the post-pandemic reality, the store intends to redefine a consolidated typology, expanding the possibilities of social and symbolic interaction between customers, space, and products.

Save this picture!
© gerdastudio Giorgio De Vecchi
© gerdastudio Giorgio De Vecchi

The commercial space opens to the street through two large windows, framed within a metal grid. The metal grid panels continue inside and define the perimeter of the space, completely covering it. The metal grid becomes a wall cladding, a piece of furniture, a chandelier, giving the space its distinctive character and building the infrastructure of the modular display system that develops along the walls, completely freeing the interior space of the store.

Save this picture!
© gerdastudio Giorgio De Vecchi
© gerdastudio Giorgio De Vecchi
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo

At the center of the space is a long 300x70cm folded sheet metal table, flanked by four mobile benches. During the day these elements are used as counters for the display of fruit and vegetables, while in the evening, once the sales hours are over and the furniture is freed from the goods, they regain their function as seats and social tables and are used for aperitifs, tastings or courses.

Save this picture!
© gerdastudio Giorgio De Vecchi
© gerdastudio Giorgio De Vecchi
Save this picture!
© gerdastudio Giorgio De Vecchi
© gerdastudio Giorgio De Vecchi

The widespread use of industrial materials such as stainless steel, gratings, colored PVC curtains is a reference and homage to the technical world of food production, rather than to the established aesthetics of conventional places of consumption. On the other hand, the strong connection with the street, the inclined metal "curtain" above the refrigerator display case, the mobile tables are elements that recall the idea of the market. The project, therefore, works on ambiguous and “double-functioning” elements such as the covering/display system or the table/counter, which correspond to the hybridization of the functions and modes of using the space.

Save this picture!
© gerdastudio Giorgio De Vecchi
© gerdastudio Giorgio De Vecchi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Monteverde, 00152 Roma RM, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Supervoid
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailGrocery StoreItaly
Cite: "Pizzicarola Store / Supervoid" 31 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979431/pizzicarola-store-supervoid> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream