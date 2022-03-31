Grand World Phu Quoc Welcome Center / VTN Architects

+ 26

Principal Architects : Vo Trong Nghia, Nguyen Tat Dat

Design Team : Nguyen Van An, Tu Minh Dong, Bui Quang Huy, Manh Trong Danh, Thai Khac Phuc

Bamboo Contractor : VTN Architects

City : Phu Quoc

Country : Vietnam

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Vinpearl Project is the welcome center of the Grand World Phu Quoc master plan, which is the center of the massive Phu Quoc United Center. The client asked us to make a bamboo structure that embodies the Vietnamese culture and becomes a symbol of the entire master-plan project, attracting tourists to Grand World Phu Quoc. The scope of the project is massive, with a building area of 1,460 m2. We managed to satisfy the requirements of the client, creating a unique bamboo structure that embodies Vietnamese culture and is a symbol of Grand World Phu Quoc. The lotus and the bronze drum, two traditional Vietnamese symbols are sculpted into the dense layers of the bamboo grid, expressing the traditional Vietnamese cultures.

Ecologically, the project is energy efficient, using natural and low-cost sustainable material (in design and in construction), using only ropes and bamboo pins to connect bamboo culms together. No artificial air conditioning is used, and artificial lighting is minimized to only be used during nighttime.

Vinpearl Project is, first and foremost, a pure bamboo structure with a massive amount of bamboo, counting 42,000 bamboo culms. The construction process of bamboo itself is unique. We have perfected this into a standard and the construction process here is a bit more advance in terms of transportation (we had to move bamboo into an island) and precision (several systems together require utmost precision). The joint system is challenging since we employ a lot of structural systems and the details of them meeting each other is challenging.

The structural system of Vinpearl Phu Quoc is hybrid. Vinpearl’s structural system combines Arches, Domes, and Grid systems together, which accumulates our knowledge in using bamboo for various structural forms together. A hybrid system test and unify several different forms, creating a unique aesthetic for the project. A cantilever edge requires the considerate use of cross bracing as secondary structural elements compared to main structural elements.

­The spatial quality here is influenced by the hybrid structural systems. Here, even though the structure is complex with dense layers of systems interlocking each other’s, the space is very open and transparent. The space is completely open because of the nature of the systems and the way we join the bamboo elements together. This is due to the nature of our simple joint system, with ropes and low-cost fixing elements. The modular and bracing nature of our frames also increases the transparency of the structure.

The grid system allows natural ventilation through the grids. The transparency of the space with the surrounding grid system, along with the arch pathway throughout the whole structure, links the inside and the outside. The openness and transparency also allow natural lighting to come from the side and through the opening on the roof. The light comes in beautifully, along with the natural color of bamboo, creating a warm and intimate atmosphere, even though the structure is very open in terms of airflow. The space is also a combination of hard and soft spaces. We sculpt a lotus and drum inside the grid space. The grid is very systematic and precise, combined with soft bamboo arches and domes making people surprised whilst entering the space.

Vinpearl Phu Quoc is an ideal project to showcase the significance and originality of our bamboo architecture because of our major characteristics: