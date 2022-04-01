We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. BM Residence / Belluzzo Martinhao Arquitetos

BM Residence / Belluzzo Martinhao Arquitetos

Save this project
BM Residence / Belluzzo Martinhao Arquitetos
Save this picture!
© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti

© André Mortatti© André Mortatti© André Mortatti© André Mortatti+ 29

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
  • Architects: Belluzzo Martinhao Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  460
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :André Mortatti
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Franke, Altarego Marcenaria, Brancô Decor, CS3, Cris Bertolucci, Deca, Evol, Ibiza Acabamentos, Itatubos, MGC Mármores, Marcelo Faisal, Metal Lar, Márcio Pedras, Phenicia Concept, Silcon, Uniflex Cidade Jardim, Unis
  • Architects In Charge : Gustavo Martinhão, Marcella Belluzzo
  • Project Team : Barbara Reis, Beatriz Calabreta, Lais Saori
  • Civil Engineer : Tetric Engenharia
  • Landscape Design : Marcelo Faisal
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti

Text description provided by the architects. The BM residence, located in the interior of São Paulo, was designed to be a weekend getaway for the architects Gustavo Martinhão and Marcella Belluzzo. The plot, adjacent to an area of ​​environmental preservation, stimulated the investigation of an architecture that subtly inserts itself in the landscape, disintegrating the limit between the residence and the natural spaces.

Save this picture!
© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti
Save this picture!
© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti

The existing topography, a steep slope, was adjusted to the level defined as ideal for the implantation of the house: that of the treetops. In this way, a beautiful front garden was created, which descends gently towards the height of the residence, and then falls back to the trees at the back. This solution immersed the built volume in green, sometimes from the garden, sometimes from the forest, and created a more intimate relationship with the site.

Save this picture!
© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti

The project unfolds in a ground floor volume, supported by a slab slightly detached from the ground, which seems to float. Its organization is horizontal and linear, in order to line up most of the internal spaces towards the best view and insolation: the morning sun.

Save this picture!
© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti

The program is reduced to the bare minimum until it only contemplates the fundamental spaces, which are condensed into three distinct nuclei, each one of them essentially dedicated to a single use: social, intimate, and services.

Save this picture!
© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti

The kitchen and the gourmet form the same space, which is also integrated into the living room. The living room is delimited by two glass panes, one steady - facing the street - and the other one movable - facing the landscape. Articulated louvers, along the front facade, control the entry of light and ensure privacy for the residents without blocking off the view of the frontal garden. On the opposite side, frames that pivot on their own axis and slide can be completely opened, transforming the entire social nucleus into a large terrace integrated with the deck, the pool, and the forest.

Save this picture!
© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti

The intimate core comprises the house's three en-suite bedrooms, one of which is the master and the other two, which are for guests. All the en-suite bedrooms have direct access to the garden and a magnificent view of the landscape. On the opposite side is the service center, which includes a covered garage, laundry room, and a bathroom. On the perimeter of the residence, a covered promenade surrounds the three cores, connecting all the enclosed spaces, and performing the important function of transition between the interiors and the exterior.

Save this picture!
© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti
Save this picture!
© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti

The architecture approaches nature both in the design as well as in the chosen materials. Natural wood and stone contrast with the modernity of the black aluminum frames and the slender metallic eaves. A green roof mimics the landscape and offers thermal comfort for the internal spaces.

Save this picture!
© André Mortatti
© André Mortatti

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Belluzzo Martinhao Arquitetos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHouses
Cite: "BM Residence / Belluzzo Martinhao Arquitetos" [Residência BM / Belluzzo Martinhao Arquitetos] 01 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979403/bm-residence-belluzzo-martinhao-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream