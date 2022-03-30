We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hostel
  4. India
  5. Aatam Hostel & House / Sameep Padora & Associates

Aatam Hostel & House / Sameep Padora & Associates

Save this project
Aatam Hostel & House / Sameep Padora & Associates

© Suryan // Dang© Suryan // Dang© Suryan // Dang© Suryan // Dang+ 32

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hostel, Apartments, Residential
Kota, India
  • Design Team : Vami Sheth, Aparna Dhareshwar, Akanksha Sharma, Archita Bandopadhay, Kunal Sharma
  • Graphics : Adnan Kasubhai, Raj Kachalia, Nikhil Bang, Anand Jain
  • Structural Consultant : Sameer Sawant
  • City : Kota
  • Country : India
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Suryan // Dang
© Suryan // Dang

Text description provided by the architects. Aatam has a residential program mix, containing hostels rooms for students along with a residence for the family that owns the plot. Six years in the making, the project is in the dry and hot climate of Kota, Rajasthan. The town of Kota in Northern India is a coaching hub for training students to take entrance exams to study at the coveted IIT engineering colleges in India. Every year around 200,000 students move to Kota spending a minimum of a year at coaching classes living in private hostels specifically made for student housing in the town. The economy of the Kota is driven by this temporal population.

Save this picture!
© Suryan // Dang
© Suryan // Dang
Save this picture!
© Suryan // Dang
© Suryan // Dang
Save this picture!
Plan - 2nd Floor
Plan - 2nd Floor
Save this picture!
© Suryan // Dang
© Suryan // Dang

For the IIT aspirant, Kota occupies center stage, so much so, that it spawned a popular OTT show which highlights the travails and tribulations of student aspirants living there. While the coaching centers are as state of the art as any other such educational institute in the country, student housing is neglected and devoid of much thinking. Natural Light, ventilation social spaces are mostly absent. There is a high risk of failure in getting through the IIT exams which when coupled with the severity or lack of sympathetic living spaces can be psychologically oppressive. The Kota hostel is a small beginning in reimagining students living in the town.

Save this picture!
© Suryan // Dang
© Suryan // Dang

Save this picture!
Sectional Studies Diagram
Sectional Studies Diagram
Save this picture!
© Suryan // Dang
© Suryan // Dang
Save this picture!
© Suryan // Dang
© Suryan // Dang

Working with elements of the traditional haveli ( Rajasthan house form) like vertically proportioned courtyards, Jharokhas ( lookout balconies) and stone Jali’s ( perforated screens) the project is a remaking of the haveli form suited to the programmatic needs of the students. In stark contrast to the surrounding rowhouse types which together form an impervious wall to the street, the Kota hostel opens, animating the street with views of the courtyard and then to the playground beyond the plot.

Save this picture!
© Suryan // Dang
© Suryan // Dang
Save this picture!
Illustration
Illustration
Save this picture!
© Suryan // Dang
© Suryan // Dang

The combination of the social space of terraces and courtyards creates a wind tunnel enabling the breeze to flow through the building. The open to sky courtyard is spanned above by a bridge that connects the two arms of the residential unit for the owners. The building structures through the section multiple stepped terraces of shaded social spaces for the students to create a visual connection across the other levels as well as with the street and the courtyard.

Save this picture!
© Suryan // Dang
© Suryan // Dang

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Kota, Rajasthan, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Sameep Padora & Associates
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingHostelResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsBuildingsResidentialIndia
Cite: "Aatam Hostel & House / Sameep Padora & Associates" 30 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979397/aatam-hostel-and-house-sameep-padora-and-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream