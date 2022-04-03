We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. South Korea
  5. Three Boxes Neighborhood Facility / Architects Group RAUM

Three Boxes Neighborhood Facility / Architects Group RAUM

Save this project
Three Boxes Neighborhood Facility / Architects Group RAUM

© Yoon Dong-gyu© Yoon Dong-gyu© Yoon Dong-gyu© Yoon Dong-gyu+ 32

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Buildings
Yangpyeong-gun, South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Yoon Dong-gyu
© Yoon Dong-gyu

Architecture and elevation plan - 721-11 Damun-ri, Yongmun-myeon, Yangpyeong-gun, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea is an L-shaped land located in the Yongmun Station commercial district. The client demanded a design that considered co-prosperity with local residents while maintaining the passage of shopping malls and houses in the back that were being made through notices on the site.

Save this picture!
© Yoon Dong-gyu
© Yoon Dong-gyu
Save this picture!
Plan - 3rd Floor
Plan - 3rd Floor
Save this picture!
© Yoon Dong-gyu
© Yoon Dong-gyu

Above all, due to the narrow and large space inside the road, there were discussions on whether to place it close to the road for access and cognition of the building or on the rear considering the usability of the building. The "three boxes" are placed facing the road in consideration of accessibility, but the second to fifth floors except for the first floor can maintain a rectangular shape for efficient use of the shopping mall.

Save this picture!
© Yoon Dong-gyu
© Yoon Dong-gyu
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Yoon Dong-gyu
© Yoon Dong-gyu

In addition, it was divided through a void space (window) in a rectangular box where necessary programs were stacked, and three boxes were inserted into the bookshelf. In particular, the passageway for residents was opened to the extent that it did not sacrifice the elevation of the first floor so that it could coexist with local residents.

Save this picture!
© Yoon Dong-gyu
© Yoon Dong-gyu

Finishing plan - Bricks were turned and stacked on each floor to give the building a three-dimensional effect according to sunlight. The elevation was designed to create various sunlight and lighting between the space-stacked brick walls. In particular, various types of terraces on each floor created contact points with the outside in commercial spaces. The sense of openness that may be insufficient in rental shopping malls was supplemented with terraces, changing the space that could be monotonous.

Save this picture!
© Yoon Dong-gyu
© Yoon Dong-gyu

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Yongmun-myeon, Yangpyeong-gun, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Architects Group RAUM
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureBuildingsSouth Korea
Cite: "Three Boxes Neighborhood Facility / Architects Group RAUM" 03 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979396/three-boxes-neighborhood-facility-architects-group-raum> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream