Three Boxes Neighborhood Facility / Architects Group RAUM

+ 32

More Specs

Less Specs

Architecture and elevation plan - 721-11 Damun-ri, Yongmun-myeon, Yangpyeong-gun, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea is an L-shaped land located in the Yongmun Station commercial district. The client demanded a design that considered co-prosperity with local residents while maintaining the passage of shopping malls and houses in the back that were being made through notices on the site.

Above all, due to the narrow and large space inside the road, there were discussions on whether to place it close to the road for access and cognition of the building or on the rear considering the usability of the building. The "three boxes" are placed facing the road in consideration of accessibility, but the second to fifth floors except for the first floor can maintain a rectangular shape for efficient use of the shopping mall.

In addition, it was divided through a void space (window) in a rectangular box where necessary programs were stacked, and three boxes were inserted into the bookshelf. In particular, the passageway for residents was opened to the extent that it did not sacrifice the elevation of the first floor so that it could coexist with local residents.

Finishing plan - Bricks were turned and stacked on each floor to give the building a three-dimensional effect according to sunlight. The elevation was designed to create various sunlight and lighting between the space-stacked brick walls. In particular, various types of terraces on each floor created contact points with the outside in commercial spaces. The sense of openness that may be insufficient in rental shopping malls was supplemented with terraces, changing the space that could be monotonous.