World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Spain
  5. HOUSE FB / Gallego Arquitectura + Vniubo Arquitectura

HOUSE FB / Gallego Arquitectura + Vniubo Arquitectura

HOUSE FB / Gallego Arquitectura + Vniubo Arquitectura
© Oriol Gómez
© Oriol Gómez

© Oriol Gómez

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Renovation, Residential Interiors, Decoration & Ornament
Tarragona, Spain
  • Architects: Gallego Arquitectura, Vniubo Arquitectura
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Oriol Gómez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Carpinterias, Mobiliário
  • Lead Architect : Xavier Gallego Seuba, Vanessa Niubó Martín
  • Collaborator : Michele Terlitzi, Armand Pons, Ingrid Brú, Aleixo Llorenç
  • Engineering : Josep M Delmuns
  • Builder : Josep M García
  • City : Tarragona
  • Country : Spain
© Oriol Gómez
© Oriol Gómez

Text description provided by the architects. The project was carried out on a multi-family building between party walls, located in the old center of the town. The original building dates from before 1900 and is the result of an agglomeration of old dwellings with complex geometries. The intervention affects several floors of the building. The first floor is L-shaped and is the result of joining two dwellings from different periods, which are linked by an interior courtyard that will allow the day and night programs to be connected. On the ground floor is situated the car park and on the first floor the attic.

© Oriol Gómez
© Oriol Gómez
© Oriol Gómez
© Oriol Gómez
© Oriol Gómez
© Oriol Gómez

The architectural proposal aims to divide two zones, the night zone, and the day area. These are forming a well of light that will articulate the pieces and avoid corridors. The intervention was carried out by combining the use of original materials and current materials with the aim of highlighting the original architecture.

© Oriol Gómez
© Oriol Gómez

Day area. The intervention aims to show the memory of the past, maintaining the ceramic ceiling with metal structure, the hydraulic paving, and the staircase with a Catalan twist, under the concept of stripping the building. On the ground floor, there are two skylights, making the negative between them with respect to the forging of the first floor. The first skylight has a more relevant presence; it introduces light into the whole day area and natural ventilation and is the main protagonist of the floor plan. The second skylight, or stair cap, with wood and polycarbonate, has the opposite objective to the inner courtyard, to act as a lantern for the attic.

© Oriol Gómez
© Oriol Gómez
Axonometría
Axonometría
© Oriol Gómez
© Oriol Gómez

Night zone. This zone coincides with the areas of less activity and greater comfort. The intervention is totally neutral and does not play a leading role in relation to the day area.

© Oriol Gómez
© Oriol Gómez

Concepts. The aim is to simplify the spaces as much as possible, opening up the floor plan, looking for crossed views, and extending the spatial relationship. The intervention consists of maintaining those architectural elements that contextualize the building with the past.

© Oriol Gómez
© Oriol Gómez

Project gallery

Project location

Tarragona, Spain

Gallego Arquitectura
Office
Vniubo Arquitectura
Office
#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsDecoration & OrnamentSpain
Cite: "HOUSE FB / Gallego Arquitectura + Vniubo Arquitectura" [CASA FB / Gallego Arquitectura + Vniubo Arquitectura] 11 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979368/house-fb-gallego-arquitectura-plus-vniubo-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884
