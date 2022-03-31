We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Wall to Wall House / moad

Wall to Wall House / moad

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Chennai, India
  • Architects: moad
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  3120 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Yash Jain, Senthil – Senty Photography, Ganesh Ramachandran
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Franke, Abby, Asian Paints, Haefle, Jaguar, Jindal, Kajaria, Kholer, Ledos, Mitsubishi
  • Architects Team : Mahesh Radhakrishnan, Hari Varadhan, Ullas Karuvath, Mughil Bala, Vaidhei Joshi, Jaswanth
  • Project Architect : Hari Vardan
  • Project Team : Ullas Karuvath, Mughil Bala, Vaidhei Joshi, Jaswanth
  • City : Chennai
  • Country : India
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
© Yash Jain
Text description provided by the architects. As the name suggests - a small site measuring 7 x 17m sandwiched between two existing houses (Tamil nandu housing board of yester years built these twin houses to promote the neighborhood) is to be developed as a private residence.

© Yash Jain
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Yash Jain
The shortest side being the one facing the street posed the below challenges.

  1. This is the only source of ventilation for every floor and room. Located in a hot and humid tropical climate it is essential we keep is as open as possible.
  2. Being a small site it’s imperative that circulation and services (lift, stair, toilets, store, utility etc.) are grouped together without losing space to access them and at the same time ensure they do not encroach on the exterior façade both in front and back.

© Yash Jain
© Yash Jain
Design of the house is a direct response to the above challenges. A staggered block of service along the depth holds the floor plates for maximum ventilation (ref image -) seasoned teak wood louvers express the porosity for ventilation.

© Senthil – Senty Photography
On the inside the strategies for the site include double height dining in the center with a balcony on east, 10 feet high doors for rooms, toilets and wardrobes located along the depth of the site use skylights to perceptively increase the size of the spaces.

Detail
Detail

Material finishes include flooring in pre-polished kotah stone, mirror polished granite partition separates the kitchen to dining and natural wood veneer finish for wardrobes.

© Ganesh Ramachandran
Cite: "Wall to Wall House / moad" 31 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979359/wall-to-wall-house-moad> ISSN 0719-8884

