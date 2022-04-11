We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Get In Get Out Installation / CLB Architects

Get In Get Out Installation / CLB Architects

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installation, Arts & Architecture
Jackson, United States
  • Architects: CLB Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  144 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Krafty Photos
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Hughes Production, Willow Creek Woodworks
  • Lighting : Hughes Production
Text description provided by the architects. Get Out/Get In was created as an art installation for two Jackson Hole community events. The first, PARKing Day, transforms parking spaces around town into temporary public art interventions. The capacities of a parking space determined the dimensions for the Get Out/Get In structure. The second event, GLOW Nights, is a month-long must-see exhibit produced by Jackson Hole Public Art. This Teton Village event features original art installations which use colorful light as a medium to celebrate the unique phenomena found in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Artists draw inspiration from the megafauna, calderas, hot springs, and dramatic vistas that inspire.

It has been estimated that 90% of visitors to our National Parks never leave paved roads and many of those who do rarely stray more than 100 yards from their vehicle. Get Out/Get In encourages people to “get out” of their car/house/routine and “get in” to new and unexpected experiences. To immerse oneself in our surroundings is to understand them; to skirt the periphery is to deny oneself the countless wonders concealed within.

Get Out/Get In uses light as a beacon to draw people into the installation. The blacklights chosen for this installation add an element of the unexpected. The purple glow highlights the intense color of the strings while calling attention to interesting parabolic shapes. Three string arches are formed by connecting points along the X, Y, and Z axis with florescent green strings. Just under one mile of string and over one thousand crimped connections come together to form the arches.

From the outside, a hint is given to the rhythmic shapes formed by the string. Inside, the network of strings serves as a canopy that envelops users. The feeling of being simultaneously protected and out in the open provides a unique juxtaposition. Mirrors were placed inside the installation to create an immersive experience meant to mimic the feeling of venturing into the wilderness. It can be difficult to describe the emotions felt when completely surrounded by the wild; the absence of cars, roads, and the built world becomes palpable. Nature is seemingly infinite, and one realizes just how small they truly are.

About this office
CLB Architects
Office
Products

WoodFabric

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitInstallationArts & ArchitectureUnited States
Cite: "Get In Get Out Installation / CLB Architects" 11 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979351/get-in-get-out-installation-clb-architects> ISSN 0719-8884
