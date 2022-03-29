We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

FaceTime Installation / CLB Architects

FaceTime Installation / CLB Architects

© Tuck Fauntleroy© Tuck Fauntleroy© Tuck Fauntleroy© Tuck Fauntleroy+ 10

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installation, Arts & Architecture
Teton Village, United States
  • Architects: CLB Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  88 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Tuck Fauntleroy
  • Lead Architects : Eric Logan, Brent Sikora, Leo Naegele, Jeffrey Johnston
Text description provided by the architects. Park(ing) Day occurs the third Friday of every September. Started in 2005 in San Francisco, the worldwide event calls for creative people to transform parking spots into temporary public parks. The Jackson Hole Park(ing) Day event was the first display of The Facetime structures.

Facetime is a phone-free space that plays upon Apple’s video messaging app Facetime. The firm wanted to create a space that would force people to engage with someone else instead of a screen.

The idea evolved out of the firm’s biweekly studio sessions, reserved for discussions, lectures, or collective brainstorming.  Staff members worked weekends and after-hours to build the installation. The firm used found and recycled objects to create the huts. Leftover scraps from job sites and plotter paper cardboard tubes were cut into 3” rings and glued together to serve as the end walls. The tube walls add texture, transparency, while still providing privacy for a conversation.

The conversation huts were again installed in Teton Village during the annual GLOW Nights Festival, an event that employs light as a medium to attract people out into public spaces at night. The structures were re-clad with recycled HDPE panels to withstand the winter conditions and simple pendant lights were added to illuminate the spaces at night.

Cite: "FaceTime Installation / CLB Architects" 29 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979343/facetime-installation-clb-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

