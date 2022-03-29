The Hill House / Wahana Architects

+ 36

Lead Architect & Principal : Rudy Kelana

Architect In Charge & Design Team : Wongso Michael, Paula Silalahi

Interior In Charge & Design Team : Lidia Natalia

City : Batu Layar

Country : Indonesia

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This project is a home for a young family with 3 kids with a 1200 sqm building area. Located on a rocky hill in Senggigi, Lombok, this 1600 sqm land area has a steep contour with approx. 25 meters difference between main road level with site end border, however, offers immersive sea horizon vie potential. The challenge is how to maximize the existing site potential & create an intimate home amid a spacious yet contoured land area.

The foundation of the idea is when the architect determines the level of the main building volume, to achieve an infinity seaside view. There are 3 building masses, 2 horizontal masses are oriented towards the best view potential, whilst another mass is oriented diagonally to maximize narrower back side land perimeter. Among the masses, a series of outdoor spaces are created to enhance movement & the feeling of transition between functions.

Because of the contoured site, vertical circulation from the entrance to the highest point in the architecture becomes quite extensive and needs to be carefully assembled. The sequence begins by creating a heavy cave-like entrance in the form of a ramp. Then we were immediately brought up to the living area through the semi-outdoor stair. Between the living-dining area and bedrooms area, a family room is inserted as a transition area, which is visually connected to the main study area, acts as the heart of the house for the family members. The climax of the circulation is a prayer chapel on the rooftop which is accessed via a landscaped staircase located at the rear side of the house.

One of the challenges in this project is when the best view potential is facing west, where the intensity of Solar radiation is high throughout the year. The given gap between architecture and rocky wall, and thin building volume allows good natural air circulation. Furthermore, shading elements in the form of synthetic woven vertical panels are installed with a certain degree of inclination, filtering direct sunlight to the building.