We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. Armcrescent Residence / Peter Braithwaite Studio

Armcrescent Residence / Peter Braithwaite Studio

Save this project
Armcrescent Residence / Peter Braithwaite Studio

© Peter Braithwaite© Peter Braithwaite© Julian Parkinson© Julian Parkinson+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Halifax, Canada
  • Architect : Peter Braithwaite
  • Project Managers & Designers : Matt Gillingham, Jody Miller
  • Structural Engineering : Andrea Doncaster Engineering
  • General Contractor  : Peter Braithwaite Studio
  • City : Halifax
  • Country : Canada
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Peter Braithwaite
© Peter Braithwaite

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Halifax’s long-established West-End, a bold dark gable emerges within a quiet residential neighbourhood. The Armcrescent Residence represents an architectural investigation towards increasing urban density on the Halifax Peninsula, a growing need and topic of discussion in the city over the past few years. Though the city respects history and culture, there’s an excitement and desire for more progressive work.

Save this picture!
© Julian Parkinson
© Julian Parkinson
Save this picture!
Facades & plan
Facades & plan

The exterior massing and form aim to modernize traditional architectural forms found throughout Halifax’s historical neighbourhoods. The exterior material features a variety of textures within a minimal colour palette. Black reduces the building to its formal qualities, almost like a silhouette on a landscape. The surrounding custom board-formed concrete retaining walls provide an opportunity to consider dense urban residential landscaping as a complementary three-dimensional form to connect the interior and exterior.

Save this picture!
© Julian Parkinson
© Julian Parkinson
Save this picture!
© Julian Parkinson
© Julian Parkinson

Like the exterior, the interior design of the Armcrescent Residence can be described as contemporary vernacular that places great value on craftsmanship. As both architect and builder, Peter Braithwaite Studio celebrates a diverse range of materials in a modern industrial style with extensive attention to detail and craft throughout the residence. Materiality is used to create contrast within every space. Feature elements such as a slatted teak screen or crossed-bridged rough-sawn hemlock rafters create a dynamic sweet and sour relationship.

Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Peter Braithwaite
© Peter Braithwaite

The home is organized to offer unique individualized spaces for all ages by providing multiple opportunities for gathering and seclusion on all four levels of the home. There is a space for everybody as our clients represent a growing number of mixed families within the Halifax peninsula. Custom millwork has been designed, built, and installed by Peter Braithwaite Studio Ltd. Feature countertops, light fixtures, furniture, hardware, and faucets to compliment each area of the house. The kitchen is designed right down to the last drawer organizer, box joint, and custom fabricated cutlery block.

Save this picture!
© Peter Braithwaite
© Peter Braithwaite

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Peter Braithwaite Studio
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada
Cite: "Armcrescent Residence / Peter Braithwaite Studio" 09 Apr 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979252/armcrescent-residence-peter-braithwaite-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream