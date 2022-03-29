Saikodayo House / 2M26

+ 25

Houses • Numazu, Japan Architects: 2M26

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2017

Builders : 2M26

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Designed and built in 2017 by 2m26, « Saikodayo » is an extension of Nishino Sohei's photography studio. The building, a former warehouse located in fishermen port of Heda, Shizuoka prefecture, was divided by a wall into two spaces. The back space remained unoccupied for a few years, open to the wind and rain on one side.Nishino san wished he could use the entire space covered by roof, enlarge his studio, get natural light and a link with the outside space attached to it.

2m26 sketched a plan with a thick facade closing the space on its open corner and an extra room articulating the new space, catching the winter sun. The long space closed on one side by sliding doors plays as an « inside » engawa or a theater balcony facing the studio and Nishio san art pieces, inviting to have a break.

Then, during two months, the 2 architects-builders based in kyoto worked and lived there. After some demolition work and cleaning the essential parts of the building, 770 cedar boards delivered by a local wood company were used to build the two floors of the 4 meters high facade and the full height ceiling room.