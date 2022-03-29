We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  Saikodayo House / 2M26

Saikodayo House / 2M26

Saikodayo House / 2M26

+ 25

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Numazu, Japan
Courtesy of 2M26
Courtesy of 2M26

Text description provided by the architects. Designed and built in 2017 by 2m26, « Saikodayo » is an extension of Nishino Sohei's photography studio. The building, a former warehouse located in fishermen port of Heda, Shizuoka prefecture, was divided by a wall into two spaces. The back space remained unoccupied for a few years, open to the wind and rain on one side.Nishino san wished he could use the entire space covered by roof, enlarge his studio, get natural light and a link with the outside space attached to it. 

Courtesy of 2M26
Courtesy of 2M26
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
Courtesy of 2M26
Courtesy of 2M26
Courtesy of 2M26
Courtesy of 2M26

2m26 sketched a plan with a thick facade closing the space on its open corner and an extra room articulating the new space, catching the winter sun. The long space closed on one side by sliding doors plays as an « inside » engawa or a theater balcony facing the studio and Nishio san art pieces, inviting to have a break. 

Courtesy of 2M26
Courtesy of 2M26
Courtesy of 2M26
Courtesy of 2M26
Section
Section
Courtesy of 2M26
Courtesy of 2M26

Then, during two months, the 2 architects-builders based in kyoto worked and lived there. After some demolition work and cleaning the essential parts of the building, 770 cedar boards delivered by a local wood company were used to build the two floors of the 4 meters high facade and the full height ceiling room. 

Courtesy of 2M26
Courtesy of 2M26

