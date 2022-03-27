We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

De Nieuwe Molens Housing Complex / Rapp+Rapp

De Nieuwe Molens Housing Complex / Rapp+Rapp

© Kim Zwarts© Kim Zwarts© Kim Zwarts© Kim Zwarts+ 28

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Apartments, Adaptive Reuse
Ghent, Belgium
  • Responsible Partner : Harrie van der Meijs,
  • Project Team : Gijs Adriaansens, Remco Bangma, Christina Behrendt, Krijn Geevers, Eric Hoogendam, Jos van der Linde
  • Client : Tondelier Development N.V.
  • Principal Use : 9 000 m2 housing, 2 000 m2 commercial space, 2 900 m2 parking
  • General Contractor  : Louis De Waele
  • Collaborating Architects : Snoeck & Partners nv
  • City : Ghent
  • Country : Belgium
© Kim Zwarts
© Kim Zwarts

Text description provided by the architects. The 'De Nieuwe Molens' building complex originally was a flour factory that came into production at the end of the 19th century. Since then, the building has changed significantly. The building volume was literally doubled. Silos were added and the building, where the grain was milled, was added.

© Kim Zwarts
© Kim Zwarts
North facade
North facade
South facade
South facade
© Kim Zwarts
© Kim Zwarts

In the 1970s, the last major changes were made to the building by adding four modern grain silos. At the end of the 20th century, the building lost its function as a flour factory. What remained was an ensemble of buildings from different time layers with different functions. Part of the building of special monumental value is considered industrial heritage.

© Kim Zwarts
© Kim Zwarts
Ground floor
Ground floor
© Kim Zwarts
© Kim Zwarts

Rapp+Rapp made the plans for the redevelopment of the complex into a residential building. The building structure, which had grown over time, was cleaned up and provided with an inner courtyard around which various existing building sections were grouped. On the west side, a lower new building was added to close the courtyard. The highly different nature and structure of the existing elements of the building complex each required a different approach to redevelopment. The monumental warehouse on the Gasmeterlaan was restored and partly provided with a new facade.

© Kim Zwarts
© Kim Zwarts

The Molengebouw on the south side with its large facade openings was redeveloped as a loft building and the closed silo building was provided with facade openings to enable living as a new destination. The new building was developed as a concrete structure with generous outdoor spaces on the southwest side.

© Kim Zwarts
© Kim Zwarts

Large openings in the east and west side of the building volume provide access to the courtyard of the building. This courtyard is turned into a light and intimate space where the entrances to the housing are situated. The floorplan of the silos of the flour factory is illustrated in the pavement of the courtyard.

© Kim Zwarts
© Kim Zwarts

Address:Ghent, Belgium

Rapp+Rapp
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseBelgium
Cite: "De Nieuwe Molens Housing Complex / Rapp+Rapp" 27 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979148/de-nieuwe-molens-housing-complex-rapp-plus-rapp> ISSN 0719-8884

