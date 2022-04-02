We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Stellar 32 / RDR architectes

Stellar 32 / RDR architectes

Stellar 32 / RDR architectes

Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings
Genève, Switzerland
© Jeremy Bierer

Text description provided by the architects. The building, behind its unified facade, is subdivided into three sectors linked by patios, three independent but connectable volumes, accessible from three separate entrances giving access to the four underground levels and the seven above-ground levels. The 30,000 m2 of rental space is modular, ranging from 250 m2 of office space to 4,250 m2 of floor space. Net height clearance of 3.4 meters offers great flexibility of occupation and use. The basements house 574 parking spaces and 62 two-wheel spaces, as well as 3,125 m2 of storage and technical rooms.

© Jeremy Bierer

Stellar 32 incorporates a three-star hotel with 118 rooms, primarily for business clients, which offers a long-stay concept with available services. A restaurant with its terrace and a fitness center completes the mix of uses, contributing to the creation of a unique public services center in the area. The construction system consists of lightened concrete slabs and an 8-meter structural grid. The compact vertical communication cores are placed in the center of the buildings to free up a maximum of flexible surfaces.

© Jeremy Bierer
Plan - First floor
Plan - First floor
Plan - Type floor
Plan - Type floor

Their position allows for the distribution of 4 rental lots per floor directly from each lobby. The cores organize lifts, staircases, sanitary blocks, and all the technical ducts. The latter is accessible for transformations from inside the cores, without disturbing the tenants. The building is Minergie-certified and draws its energy from district heating.

© Jeremy Bierer
© Jeremy Bierer

The design of the facades seeks to unify a complex of three buildings with an uneven number of levels and to restore the elegance of a large building, without expressing one purpose at the expense of another. The sparkling materiality of Stellar 32 reflects the values that animate it. Its cladding combines the lightness of polycarbonate with the refinement of natural aluminum. High triple-glazed windows in horizontal bands guarantee deep penetration of natural light. Openings provide natural ventilation in all the rooms.

© Jeremy Bierer

Project location

Address:Genève, Switzerland

RDR architectes
Cite: "Stellar 32 / RDR architectes" 02 Apr 2022. ArchDaily.

