World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. IF-House / RUANGRONA

IF-House / RUANGRONA

IF-House / RUANGRONA

© KIE

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Kecamatan Sukasari, Indonesia
  • Architects: RUANGRONA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :KIE
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Aluminium Doors, Bathrooms, Mowilex, Windows
  • Lead Architects : Josephine Fitria, Monica Tiaradewi
  • Construction : Gudhome, Andreas Martin, Gudhome
  • Design Team : Amalia Dian Utami, Design Team Grace Mananda H.
  • Working Drawings : Ghusni Fauzan
  • Interior Manufacture : Sugi Nilam, Casa Interior
  • Metalworks : Rigid Steel, Edward Jahja Saputra, Rigid Steel
  • City : Kecamatan Sukasari
  • Country : Indonesia
  
© KIE
© KIE

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a highland area in Bandung city, RUANGRONA designed this project in a semi-villa concept, with the feel of hope that users of this building get a pleasant experience every day, just like being on vacation. RUANGRONA presented a simple design, combining modern and tropical contemporary architectural designs that can be an oasis and a comfortable place to go home after all day activities.

© KIE
© KIE
Sections 01
Sections 01
© KIE
© KIE
© KIE
© KIE

Seamless indoor and outdoor concept is designed to create a healthy living environment, maximize air circulation, and minimize the use of artificial lighting and air conditioner, which also provide coziness. RUANGRONA utilizes the given site contours to create a different spatial experience. Turns out these contours differences create a unique spatial experience in the pool area and pool deck. This house is located in a residential area but the traffic is quite crowded, so that the façade of the building is designed in a massive inward orientation box not only to increase the privacy of the residents of the house, but also attractive enough.

© KIE
© KIE
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor
© KIE
© KIE

RUANGRONA uses a lot of wood materials to create a homey and comfortable villa vibes. Because the house is located in pretty cool highlands, the wood materials also gives a warm impression for the user. Exposed concrete, white walls, and earth tone materials also dominate both the interior and exterior of the house. The zoning of this building is divided into 3 parts, public, semi-private, and private areas. There is a yoga studio that can be used for various needs in the front area of the house, and the owner wants to separate between private and public areas. Therefore we put the public area at the front, with a layout that is closed enough to separate it from the living room area and access to the second floor which is more private.

© KIE
© KIE
Elevation 02
Elevation 02

A young family with busy lives in a big city, requires a residence that reflects their personality, but also can be a place to rest comfortably and quietly, to enjoy time with loved ones. Therefore, all areas gathered in this house can be connected to each other, with indoor and outdoor areas that are also integrated, so that family warmth can be felt in the house with the feel of being on vacation every day.

© KIE
© KIE

Project gallery

RUANGRONA
