World
  3. PVC Frames in Residential Projects: Strength and Low Maintenance

PVC Frames in Residential Projects: Strength and Low Maintenance

PVC, as the synthetic material Polyvinyl Chloride is called, or Polyvinyl Chloride, is one of the most produced plastics in the world, reaching 40 million tons per year. Its application is quite varied and in construction it has found different branches, serving both as an input for infrastructure and for finishing.

Apartamento 203S – Marcílio II / CoDA arquitetos. Image © Joana FrançaCasa da Fazenda / ARQUITETARIA . Image © Guilherme JordaniCasa AR / NV Arquitetura. Image © Rpdois ImagensRe.canto (do eu) / Arquitetura27. Image © Camila Santos+ 7

This material has performed well in the market, becoming an alternative for use in one of the most expensive elements of a construction: frames. These are made of rigid PVC, resistant and easy to maintain, and in the long term can be more economical than aluminum or timber. It is a relatively recent material in the construction production chain, but its advantages have conquered the industry and its use has been increasingly frequent.

Due to its strength and lightness, PVC frames adapt to medium or large glazed openings, while also being used in acoustic or thermal frames, isolating the internal environment from outside noise or from the local climate. The biggest problem with this material is that it is not as malleable as steel, for example, and requires strong section profiles to support itself - which makes it difficult to make wispy frames or unconventional shapes.

Casa da Fazenda / ARQUITETARIA . Image © Guilherme Jordani
Casa da Fazenda / ARQUITETARIA . Image © Guilherme Jordani

Frames with white profile are the most common, however, over these it is possible to add layers of paint, films or even a layer of neutral colors or textures that mimic wood or metal.

Apartamento 203S – Marcílio II / CoDA arquitetos. Image © Joana França
Apartamento 203S – Marcílio II / CoDA arquitetos. Image © Joana França

When it comes to a new project, it is possible to color the profile before the windows and doors are made, ensuring a more uniform painting. However, when the frame is already installed, in the case of a renovation, it is also possible to paint it. The film finishes work as a kind of sticker that is applied to the ready-made frame, while the covers are very thin layers that involve the PVC profile, and can be metallic or have a wood texture.

Re.canto (do eu) / Arquitetura27. Image © Camila Santos
Re.canto (do eu) / Arquitetura27. Image © Camila Santos
Casa AR / NV Arquitetura. Image © Rpdois Imagens
Casa AR / NV Arquitetura. Image © Rpdois Imagens

Finally, PVC frames have been increasingly used around the world, including in larger housing projects, such as buildings or housing projects, precisely because they have a long life with little maintenance, as can be seen in Berutti 160, by Comunello Felix Arquitetura, built in Porto Alegre, southern Brazil, or in Verdea building, by Poggione + Biondi Arquitectos, in Miraflores, Peru. As plastic does not corrode or face problems with pests such as termites, PVC frames are a good alternative, especially in environments where there is a lot of humidity, or maintenance difficulties.

Berutti 160 / Comunello Felix Arquitetura. Image © Marcelo Donadussi
Berutti 160 / Comunello Felix Arquitetura. Image © Marcelo Donadussi
Verdea / Poggione + Biondi Arquitectos . Image © Juan Solano Ojasi
Verdea / Poggione + Biondi Arquitectos . Image © Juan Solano Ojasi

Giovana Martino
