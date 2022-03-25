Glory Office Park / gad

+ 23

Project Director : Wei Zhang

Project Leader : Xuan Wu

Architecture Design Team : Yiran Wang, Xinxin Guo, Yibo Shi, Yuanfang Peng

Structure Team : Baozhong Li, Damin Hu, Renqian Song, Zhouneng Zhong, Jun Guo, Xinjun Wang

Water Supply And Drainage : Bin Zhang, Min Hu, Dejuan Meng, Zijun Qian

HVAC : Daliang Cui, Jinniu Li, Zhenhuan Zhang

Electrical : Baiqing Lv, Xiaoyan Pan, Yue Wang, Haiyang Yu, Ruohan Zhang

City : Hangzhou

Country : China

Text description provided by the architects. An office scene is an act of collaboration and creativity, as well as an overlay of leisure and social moments. In the field of office park design, gad has systematic comprehensive research and extensive accumulation of practice. We hope to design according to the culture and regional characteristics of different owners, so as to improve the office experience and stimulate the vitality of the park.

Semi-Open Garden Layout. Glory office park is located in Hangzhou Future Science and Technology City (Haichuang Park). The office of the high-tech innovation industry represented by Ali is gathered here, which is located at the intersection of Yuhangtang Road and Haiyuan Road. It is adjacent to the office park on the east and west, and it is separated from Hangzhou Normal University by a main road on the north. The link degree of surrounding commercial forms is low, and there is a lack of reference landscape resources. In this urban area between mature and blank, the positioning of the Glory office park is not entirely focused on the internal functions of the corporate office, but also an urgent consideration in the design of polishing and filling the urban jigsaw. According to the demands of the owners, the park includes a headquarters office, supporting commercial and rental office space and other functions, and hopes to realize customized scenes outside the regular office, such as reception, sports, and so on. Analyzing the current situation and combining it with the vision of urban openness and the concept of garden office, we choose the c-shaped layout with a sense of wrapping, abandon the irregular layout that may bring negative space, and create an integrated garden system inward. In terms of shape, we adopt appropriate turning, continuous and conceding actions to integrate and arrange the three office buildings independently.

Degree of Freedom under the Preset. The state of the office is often focused and compact, which neutralizes socializing and leisure, and can temporarily relieve employees of tension, which in turn promotes creativity. "Micro-social" is the flexible design dimension of the Glory office park. The office space is equipped with an atrium on every two floors. As the headquarters and enterprises move in, the atrium space gradually becomes a place for employees to rest, talk or have a cup of coffee, which is full of preset openness. The 26-meter-high hall is divided into two floors, which are used as a basketball court and badminton court respectively. The split-level roof platform outside the hall bears the scene of outdoor communication. Outside the office building, the shops on the ground floor provide the basic commercial support and daily worldly atmosphere for the park. Inside the park, the courtyard can meet the landscape and rest needs of the office crowd in the park. Bordering on the West Haichuang Green Valley, it can accept and absorb the crowd of the two office areas and realize the circulation through the two corner squares. Externally, the park also becomes a place media to connect the surrounding people, which helps the sound operation of shops at the bottom and forms an effective closed-loop from office, social and business scenes.

Window Display Effect. The volume of the building is arranged along the street, and the block gives way to the city on the north and south sides respectively, forming two miniature corner squares. The connecting bridge of Building 1 and 2 and the golden outer border hall of Building 1 symbolize the "Doors and Windows" displayed by enterprises and indicate the location of the main entrance of the park. The connecting bridge holding the two buildings as "fingers" has a weak narrowing and staggered state. The weak connection is adopted in the structure to ensure the structural stability of the two irregular buildings after connection. The building has become a three-dimensional symbol on Yuhang Tang Road because of the strong form of super-scale "Doors and Windows".Several independent and interconnected buildings speak to the city at different road interfaces. The office building across Haiyuan Road is also built facing the street. We made a partial concession to the 90-meter strip wide body of Building 2, breaking the sense of pressure of the volume on the street and indicating the location of the entrance of the hotel car shop. Building 3 presents a trapezoidal independent layout for rental and sales office use.

Structural and Technical Features. The structural technology features of Glory office park are mainly embodied in the connecting bridge and single cable curtain wall. Different building bridges have strong and weak connections. The weak connection is adopted here, and the sliding bearing is set at the end of the connecting structure, which can play a role in giving elastic displacement space when the vibration occurs, and finally achieve the purpose of shock absorption. No. 1 Building and No. 2 Building connected by the bridge are not unified in shape, with different vibration resistance and vibration displacement. The weak connection mode can better weaken the vibration sensation caused by the different frequencies of the two buildings. In addition to the connection mode, vertical force, displacement, elastoplasticity, walking comfort (shaking feeling) and other factors are fully considered in the connecting bridge part. In order to make the appearance more concise, the curtain wall of the large and medium-sized court adopts a single cable mode. Because of its strong tensile resistance and small diameter, compared with the keel, it is more suitable for the overall large curtain wall. Only the vertical cables are used here. Considering that the outer frame of the atrium can be used for cable lap, the single cable is enough to play a role of tension to maintain the stability of the curtain wall.

Systematic Curtain Wall Surface. A curtain wall is one of the key elements to reflect the language of architectural integrity. A mixed approach does not bring cleanliness to the look and feel. In order to be different from the surrounding buildings, the design reflects the unified language of the facade with as few elements as possible. Only three glass materials are selected: dark glass, baking varnish glass, and ultra-white glass for the curtain wall surface. The wide side adopts dark glass, and the narrow side uses baking varnish glass. The business and atrium on the first floor are unified by the ultra-white glass. The narrow glass is rimmed with a light metal sheet. The ultra-white glass of the golden hall is extended by a single cable. The double inner sash achieves both the integrity of the facade and the need for indoor and outdoor air circulation. The distinction of glass materials further highlights the physical tension of the building.

Conclusion. Glory office park's unique design language and open scene create vitality for the surrounding, like a secluded garden integrated with daily elements. Although there is some contradiction between the inward property of the office parks and the public property of the city, we believe that the integration of the two will bring superimposed space value. In fact, an office park with a worldly atmosphere and people coming and going is more in line with our idea of a modern office scene.