We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Japan
  5. Chacott Daikanyama Commercial Building / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

Chacott Daikanyama Commercial Building / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

Save this project
Chacott Daikanyama Commercial Building / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

© KOKYU MIWA ARCHITECTURAL PHOTOGRAPHY© KOKYU MIWA ARCHITECTURAL PHOTOGRAPHY© KOKYU MIWA ARCHITECTURAL PHOTOGRAPHY© KOKYU MIWA ARCHITECTURAL PHOTOGRAPHY+ 19

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Shopping Centers
Shibuya City, Japan
  • Design Team : Minoru Yamamoto, Kouji Ashitani, Takashi Naito, Hideaki Takahashi, Chizuru Kawashima
  • Structural Engineering Team : Shuichi Matsumoto, Junji Toyama, Yuko Imazu
  • Mechanical And Electrical Engineering Team : Jun Takagi, Taro Araki, Hisato Nakamura, Yasuaki Nemoto, Sachio Yoshida
  • Collaborators : Concept design, Design Direction, nendo
  • Interior Design Team : Keita Aono, Masumi Hotta, Jun Watanabe, Yu Yoshie
  • Clients : Onward Holdings
  • City : Shibuya City
  • Country : Japan
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© KOKYU MIWA ARCHITECTURAL PHOTOGRAPHY
© KOKYU MIWA ARCHITECTURAL PHOTOGRAPHY

Text description provided by the architects. This is a shopping complex embodying apparel brand Onward Kashiyama’s concept of “stimulating the five senses, and find the diverse of sensibilities.” A café on the basement floor connects to the ground level where a gallery and lounge area can be used for events and exhibitions. The second and third floors are dedicated to fashion, and a restaurant on the fourth floor which leads to a small bar located on the highest level of the building.

Save this picture!
© KOKYU MIWA ARCHITECTURAL PHOTOGRAPHY
© KOKYU MIWA ARCHITECTURAL PHOTOGRAPHY
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© KOKYU MIWA ARCHITECTURAL PHOTOGRAPHY
© KOKYU MIWA ARCHITECTURAL PHOTOGRAPHY
Save this picture!
South and north elevation
South and north elevation
Save this picture!
© KOKYU MIWA ARCHITECTURAL PHOTOGRAPHY
© KOKYU MIWA ARCHITECTURAL PHOTOGRAPHY

We created a special structure of mixed construction, shifting and stacking small boxes and assembling them into a building reminiscent of a small hill. Its architectural volume fits the urban surroundings, captures the natural light, invites gazes inward, and bears a rich dynamic interior space. The finishes of the interior and exterior accentuate the structure’s complex shape and spatial features.

Save this picture!
© KOKYU MIWA ARCHITECTURAL PHOTOGRAPHY
© KOKYU MIWA ARCHITECTURAL PHOTOGRAPHY
Save this picture!
© KOKYU MIWA ARCHITECTURAL PHOTOGRAPHY
© KOKYU MIWA ARCHITECTURAL PHOTOGRAPHY

In addition, the rooftop of each box-like structure serves as a scenic terrace for the floor above it. Exterior staircases stretched between the outdoor areas provide visitors additional access to different floors as well as the ability to further explore the building’s grounds and area. Keeping in mind the element of “overlapping” for the details, a spatial experience that softly blends the different scales of “furniture”, “interior”, and “architecture” was striven for.

Save this picture!
© KOKYU MIWA ARCHITECTURAL PHOTOGRAPHY
© KOKYU MIWA ARCHITECTURAL PHOTOGRAPHY

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Daikanyamacho, Shibuya City, Tokyo 150-0034, Japan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCommercial ArchitectureShopping centersJapan
Cite: "Chacott Daikanyama Commercial Building / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers" 24 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/979004/chacott-daikanyama-commercial-building-taisei-design-planners-architects-and-engineers> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream