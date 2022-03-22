We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hostel
  4. India
  5. STUDIOS 90 Residential Building / Sanjay Puri Architects

STUDIOS 90 Residential Building / Sanjay Puri Architects

Save this project
STUDIOS 90 Residential Building / Sanjay Puri Architects

© Ricken Desai© Ricken Desai© Ricken Desai© Ricken Desai+ 15

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hostel, Apartments, Residential
Kodla, India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ricken Desai
© Ricken Desai

Text description provided by the architects. A composition of coloured cuboids create this sculptural residential project. The brief for these mid-rise buildings was to create studio apartments, a hostel & a guest house on the perimeter of a housing project for a residential township, to house the working people of a new cement plant.

Save this picture!
© Ricken Desai
© Ricken Desai
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans

Angularly stepped in the layout, each of the rooms are oriented towards the north in response to the hot climate of Kodla , Karnataka in India. Temperatures exceed 35°C for 8 months of the year in this region. Based on the brief, 18 studio apartments, 54 hostel rooms and 18 guest house rooms are created in 4 & 5 level buildings facing large landscaped areas & a large playground on the north east.

Save this picture!
© Ricken Desai
© Ricken Desai
Save this picture!
© Ricken Desai
© Ricken Desai

Common facilities including a cafeteria , games room, lounge & gym are housed at the ground level. Rooms opening into sheltered north facing balconies occupy the upper floors. Indian culture is known for its vivid use of color in traditional crafts, festivities & clothing. India is the only country that celebrates Holi, a festival of colour annually. 3 of these vivid primary colors – red, blue and yellow highlight the cantilevered balconies to each room creating an identity & simultaneously enhancing the sculptural look of the buildings. Built economically with emphasis on natural ventilation & natural sunlight, the buildings are very energy efficient. 

Save this picture!
© Ricken Desai
© Ricken Desai

Fly ash brick walls, water recycling, rain water harvesting, north orientation, sheltered outdoor spaces to reduce heat gain render the design sustainable.  The entire electrical energy required is harnessed from the residual energy generated in the cement plant nearby. Studios 90 is a simple, energy efficient residential building that responds to its site, the climate of the location & alludes to the culture & social aspects of the users.  

Save this picture!
© Ricken Desai
© Ricken Desai

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Kodla, Karnataka 585222, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Sanjay Puri Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingHostelResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsBuildingsResidentialIndia
Cite: "STUDIOS 90 Residential Building / Sanjay Puri Architects" 22 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978915/studios-90-residential-building-sanjay-puri-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream