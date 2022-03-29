We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Bed Beyond the Basics: Ideas to Improve Your Bedroom

Casa Olaria / NJ+ Arquitetos Associados. Foto: © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio
For many people, the bed and bedroom are no longer just a place to rest. Beatriz Colomina has already presented different studies on how work and leisure came to occupy this environment, and, today, this becomes increasingly present in our daily lives. If the way we occupy space is constantly changing, how can we better use their area to cover all the necessary functions?

Apartamento Equador 804 / DC.AD. Foto: © Francisco NogueiraApartamento Una / Studio92 Arquitetura. Foto: © Mariana OrsiApartamento Fradique / Studio92 Arquitetura. Foto: © Mariana OrsiEstúdio Elã / Natália Lemos + Paula Pupo. Foto: © Denilson Machado – MCA Estúdio+ 19

Here we bring some basic tips to reinvent and take advantage of the opportunities that the space around the bed can offer.

Quarto Suna / OSA Osvaldo Segundo Arquitetos. Foto: © Fabio Jr
Padded Headboard

A padded headboard can either be purchased directly from the market or custom designed. Its advantages are in minimizing friction with the wall, making it a more comfortable backrest. In addition, it can configure an important decorative element that allows different forms of composition not only with the bed, but in the whole environment, since it can be made with the most varied fabrics, colors and textures.

Apartamento Vila Madalena / Beto Magalhães. Foto: © Marco Antonio
Bed as Storage

We've talked before about how to take advantage of the space under the bed. In addition to trunk beds available on the market, it is possible to design projects that take advantage of this area for storing objects and freeing up spaces that would be dedicated to this for nobler functions in the house.

Cabana Holly Water / Out of the Valley. Foto: © Rupert McKelvie
Versatile Beds

What if the bed became a central space in the project and brought several uses? In some designs, it is possible that, by adopting the same language and materials, it dialogues with other elements of the furniture, transforming into a sofa and extending through the space. Or, from a modular design, it is possible to propose different compositions to the environment, so that it adapts to the resident's needs, as in the Studio Mescla project, carried out by Cité Arquitetura.

Reading Table

More and more, houses have gained distinct spaces of concentration: for reading, working or studying. Regardless of the reason, taking advantage of the bedroom, which is usually a more private space than the rest of the house, to create a small area for this function can be a good solution for some people. For this, creating small tables, or even benches that levitate in space and allow different uses, are some of the possible resources.

Refúgio Ori / Traama Arquitetura. Foto: © Júlia Tótoli
Built-in Furniture

In a more detailed interior design project, it is possible that the furniture that integrates the bed serves as a space definer. Here, headboards offer different possibilities of use and mark the space through their design, and can even split environments or connect them.

Casa LG Thinq / Estudio Guto Requena + Pax Arquitetura. Foto: © Fran Parente
Bedside Furniture

Perhaps the most common solution, bedside tables do not bring any great inventions but provide the essentials: drawers to store the necessary, a space to support a lamp, a book or a plant. These are surfaces that can be occupied according to the user's taste. In addition, it is worth remembering that there are other types of furniture, such as large trays or designed specifically to fit into the bed, allowing breakfast on the sheets or a good support for the computer for those who like to work on it.

Apartamento Galeria 2 / Roby Macedo arquitetura e design. Foto: © Jesus Perez
