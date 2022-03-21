We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Switzerland
  5. Kindergarten in Renens / Atelier Pulver Architectes

Kindergarten in Renens / Atelier Pulver Architectes

Save this project
Kindergarten in Renens / Atelier Pulver Architectes

© Thomas Telley Architektur© Thomas Telley Architektur© Thomas Telley Architektur© Thomas Telley Architektur+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Educational Architecture, Kindergarten, Renovation
Renens, Switzerland
  • Project Manager : Christophe Pulver
  • Kindergarten Area : 1002 m2
  • Barn Renovation : 327 m2
  • Principal Use : Kindergarten, concert hall, development of family gardens
  • Wood Engineer : Bois Initial
  • Facade Engineer : BCS
  • Plumbing And Sanitation : Weinmann Energies
  • City : Renens
  • Country : Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Thomas Telley Architektur
© Thomas Telley Architektur

Text description provided by the architects. In the city center of Renens, halfway between forest and urban density, the aforementioned project brings together several intergenerational and multifunctional programs, such as a kindergarten, a concert hall, and family gardens. The newly erected timber frame building is dedicated to early childhood care and education, while the barn has been completely renovated in order to create a new space for social and cultural use.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Telley Architektur
© Thomas Telley Architektur
Save this picture!
© Thomas Telley Architektur
© Thomas Telley Architektur

The priority has been given to the project’s urban insertion and landscape integration. The approach taken was to restore the barn to its original appearance by removing the massive extension, thus providing the opportunity to create a new public space, children's playgrounds, and family gardens open to the forest. The wooden pavilion completes the new complex which is located in dialogue with the park.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Telley Architektur
© Thomas Telley Architektur
Save this picture!
Site plan
Site plan
Save this picture!
ground floor
ground floor

Built on a split level, the communication between the different floors is made easier and allows the creation of outdoor and indoor spaces on a child-friendly scale. Inside, the spaces are designed to be as flexible as possible, to give users the opportunity to work together or more privately.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Telley Architektur
© Thomas Telley Architektur
Save this picture!
© Thomas Telley Architektur
© Thomas Telley Architektur

The facade of the new volume is composed of a double structure, an internal load-bearing one in spruce, and an external one, composed of a mullion/transom system in larch wood which was chosen for its durability. All the interior joinery elements were custom made from spruce impregnated with a water-based varnish.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Telley Architektur
© Thomas Telley Architektur

The wood is sourced from Switzerland in order to reduce the environmental footprint of the project. The structure was prefabricated to ensure rationality and cost minimization. The complex geometry was a great challenge that was met by new technologies and precise step-by-step assembly. At various levels, it’s a project which defies urban, landscaping, social and ecological questions.

Save this picture!
© Thomas Telley Architektur
© Thomas Telley Architektur

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:1020 Renens, Switzerland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Atelier Pulver Architectes
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenRefurbishmentRenovationSwitzerland
Cite: "Kindergarten in Renens / Atelier Pulver Architectes" 21 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978823/kindergarten-in-renens-atelier-pulver-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream