We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Austria
  5. House Above the Trees / lechner & lechner architects

House Above the Trees / lechner & lechner architects

Save this project
House Above the Trees / lechner & lechner architects

© Melissa Zgouridi© Melissa Zgouridi© Melissa Zgouridi© Melissa Zgouridi+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Salzburg, Austria
  • Architects: lechner & lechner architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  224
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Melissa Zgouridi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Binderholz, Archicad, Baumeister Steiner, Bruckner, Holzform
  • Lead Architect : Christine Lechner
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Melissa Zgouridi
© Melissa Zgouridi

Text description provided by the architects. Except for the covered forecourt on the ground floor, the structure is kept compact. The forecourt is dominated by the top floor and creates a valuable horizontal surface on the mountain. The primary relationship to the outside space is created by ceiling-high window areas, which are oriented analogously to the balconies and terraces east, south and west.

Save this picture!
© Melissa Zgouridi
© Melissa Zgouridi

The floor plan tapers towards the distant view. This enables a view of the mountain scenery in the rear rooms, even from the bathtub. From the side of the city of Salzburg, the body appears so slim and inconspicuous. The building itself consists of three floors. The building is entered via the forecourt. Due to the hillside location, the anteroom, which is also an access, is on the first floor. The guest rooms and a translucent bathroom are located here. The view in the distance is deliberately withheld in order to increase the surprise effect. The heart of this house is on the floor above, which also forms the roofing of the forecourt.

Save this picture!
© Melissa Zgouridi
© Melissa Zgouridi
Save this picture!
First floor
First floor
Save this picture!
© Melissa Zgouridi
© Melissa Zgouridi

The intention was to create a living space that feels like a high seat just above the treetops. The material looks lively and natural. The mixture of wooden construction, concrete walls on sight and pig iron create tension and cosiness at the same time. Structurally, all components in contact with the ground, as well as the stiffening core, are made of reinforced concrete. The remaining walls and ceilings as well as the entire upper floor are made of wood. Steel girders and steel supports are used to support the structural requirements. None of this is hidden, but rather consciously shown in its raw beauty.

Save this picture!
© Melissa Zgouridi
© Melissa Zgouridi
Save this picture!
© Melissa Zgouridi
© Melissa Zgouridi

The kitchen and living room impress with its breathtaking views of the Salzburg mountain landscape. The tension between concrete and wood extends into the kitchen. A concreted kitchen block and an open concreted fireplace invite you to linger. The free-standing kitchen unit is in turn oriented towards the mountain backdrop. The canopies and terraces protect the living area from overheating and create a feeling of security despite the large windows. The light holes in the canopy create a varied play with daylight and one of them is used to access the sauna area on the roof. Here you can enjoy a day in the dramatic sunset with a view of the mountains.

Save this picture!
© Melissa Zgouridi
© Melissa Zgouridi

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
lechner & lechner architects
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustria
Cite: "House Above the Trees / lechner & lechner architects" 23 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978819/house-above-the-trees-lechner-and-lechner-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream