Tsuchiyama House / Hearth Architects

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Japan
  • Architects: Hearth Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  125
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Yuta Yamada
Text description provided by the architects. This project was planned as a detachment by developing a part of the back courtyard of the main house. Because it is a large site that doesn’t have a front and backside which is distinctive for the backcountry, we aimed to create a house that is fitting in with the environment around the site while standing gracefully.

Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
By daringly planning the building itself as a cross shape and by designing the exterior so that the façade is visible from every angle. We aimed to design a nostalgic and calm interior space while fitting in with a modern lifestyle, and in functional aspects.

We made a Japanese-style space, for which we insisted on airtight insulation by introducing an air cycle of heat-insulating at the outside. The client will enjoy the comfort and luxurious life in this passive house full of nature.

Hearth Architects
