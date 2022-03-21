Tsuchiyama House / Hearth Architects

+ 13

Houses • Japan Architects: Hearth Architects

Area : 125 m²

Year : 2020

Photographs : Yuta Yamada

Text description provided by the architects. This project was planned as a detachment by developing a part of the back courtyard of the main house. Because it is a large site that doesn’t have a front and backside which is distinctive for the backcountry, we aimed to create a house that is fitting in with the environment around the site while standing gracefully.

By daringly planning the building itself as a cross shape and by designing the exterior so that the façade is visible from every angle. We aimed to design a nostalgic and calm interior space while fitting in with a modern lifestyle, and in functional aspects.

We made a Japanese-style space, for which we insisted on airtight insulation by introducing an air cycle of heat-insulating at the outside. The client will enjoy the comfort and luxurious life in this passive house full of nature.