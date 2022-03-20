We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. Germany
  5. Schulstrasse 17 Store / VAUST Studio

Schulstrasse 17 Store / VAUST Studio

Save this project
Schulstrasse 17 Store / VAUST Studio

© Victor Brigola© Victor Brigola© Victor Brigola© Victor Brigola+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Store
Stuttgart, Germany
  • Architects: VAUST Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Victor Brigola
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Victor Brigola
© Victor Brigola

Text description provided by the architects. The spacious concept store for technical goods and innovative start-up products is driven by a minimal aesthetic. The overall idea is to keep some of the building site’s natural look and to bring it together with an eclectic use of materials to avoid traditional finishes of any kind.

Save this picture!
© Victor Brigola
© Victor Brigola
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Victor Brigola
© Victor Brigola

The given architecture was stripped to the bone and offered a wonderful canvas to work on. A raw coffered ceiling in a warm beige tone dominates the space and gets complimented with concrete walls and an interesting arrangement of levels and shop windows that function as little galleries. Two massive pillars center the space and gave good reason for gravel pool displays to work around them. The bespoke base of those pools is made out of drywall construction elements.

Save this picture!
© Victor Brigola
© Victor Brigola
Save this picture!
© Victor Brigola
© Victor Brigola

Sleek but bold stainless steel side displays give space for a maximum amount of freedom concerning the arrangement of products. In the end, all objects are displayed on softly reflective materials to underline their importance and value. Another highlight is a two-part display going through the whole space and underlining the size of the store.

Save this picture!
© Victor Brigola
© Victor Brigola

The concept of stainless steel furniture interrupting the brutal architecture is supported by massive bespoke artificial boulders, functioning as art objects calming the vibe. The result is a presence-meets-future concept where the atmosphere is created through merging the feel of high and low tech

Save this picture!
© Victor Brigola
© Victor Brigola

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Stuttgart, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
VAUST Studio
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreGermany
Cite: "Schulstrasse 17 Store / VAUST Studio" 20 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978739/schulstrasse-17-store-vaust-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream