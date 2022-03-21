We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Grampians Peaks Trail Cabins / McGregor Coxall

Grampians Peaks Trail Cabins / McGregor Coxall

© Shannon McGrath

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Cabins & Lodges, Park, Landscape
Australia
  • Mc Gregor Coxall Project Director : Nick Griffin
  • Mc Gregor Coxall Project Team : Thomas Flugge, Rupert Carmichael, Christian Borchert
  • Noxon Giffen Design Director : Justin Noxon
  • Noxon Giffen Project Architect : Andrew Jenner
  • Noxon Giffen Project Team : Darren Giffen, Stephanie Morgia, Olivia Peel, Sophie Chomard
  • Country : Australia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

Text description provided by the architects. The Grampians Peaks Trail (GPT) Stage 2 offers a world class hiking experience over 160km of pristine Gariwerd wilderness. The trail traverses the lands of three traditional owners being Barengi Gadjin Land Council, Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation and Gunditj Mirring Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation and includes three regional council jurisdictions. The project includes 10 sites along the GPT plus the group site of Stony Creek but excludes Stage 1 at Bugiga, undertaken previously by others.

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

The architectural brief called for provision of structures at selected campsites along the trail, being: Communal Hiker Shelter, Amenities pods and Gariwerd Camp Huts. The trail and campsite locations were established by Parks Victoria whilst lead consultant and multidisciplinary design firm (Landscape Architecture, Urban Design, Environment) McGregor Coxall were responsible for setting design palettes, site layouts and landscape architecture – working closely with Noxon Giffen (Architects) and OPS Engineers (Structural Engineers) in a highly-collaborative operation spanning 3.5 years.

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

Fundamental to Parks Victoria brief were three key elements; celebration of Gariwerd (Grampians) with landscape as hero, recognition of the scale and diversity of the terrain with site responsive designs, and adoption of design strategies for construction and maintenance in response to the remote nature of the trail.

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

