World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022

Platforma Wolff DJ Bar / Apio Studio

Platforma Wolff DJ Bar / Apio Studio

+ 25

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Bar, Nightclub
Bucharest, Romania
  Structural Engineer / Civil Engineer : Ortogonal Construct
  Flooring : ConcreteArt
  City : Bucharest
  Country : Romania
© Sabin Prodan
© Sabin Prodan

Text description provided by the architects. Platforma Wolff is Bucharest's newest nightlife establishment. It's a DJ Bar, which blends both the concept of a club and a bar dedicated to music.

© Sabin Prodan
© Sabin Prodan

The project has been very challenging since the building itself dates back to the late 19th century. It's an old disused factory that has been brought to life for this project. The intervention was minimal both on the exterior as well as on the interior, so it wouldn't compromise any of the architecture of the building.

The idea of the interior design was to reflect the industrial heritage of the building, but also make it sharp and appealing to young people, by steering away from the austere look of a factory. The interior design merges with the existing architecture and structure, formed by old brick walls and steel beams. None of the new elements interfere with the old ones.

© Sabin Prodan
© Sabin Prodan
© Sabin Prodan
© Sabin Prodan

The use of colors and plants adds to the overall playful identity of the bar and creates a brand new atmosphere. The neutral hue of the micro cement floor and grey plaster walls allow the original architectural elements, such as the arched ceiling to stand out. The lightning was carefully approached, to maintain a sense of coziness and warmth in an otherwise cold industrial space. The whole ambiance encourages socializing, but also provides intimacy.

© Sabin Prodan
© Sabin Prodan

The club is divided into three parts. The bar area, the dancefloor area, and the restrooms area. As you enter the place, the bar area is the first space you encounter, which is nevertheless the main attraction. The red marble and the LED strips placed behind the stainless steel shelves on the wall are an instant eye-catcher.

© Sabin Prodan
© Sabin Prodan
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The stainless steel countertop of the bar adds to the unique experience of the end-user. The two mirrors on the wall next to the bar bring depth to the space. The colors used throughout the interior design (orange, green, grey), are all colors that you can find in the historical context of the building.

© Sabin Prodan
© Sabin Prodan

The dancefloor area is a few steps below the bar area and feels like an entirely separate room, with its own unique sensory experience. Sound treatment has been used for the concrete ceiling and two large RGB controlled LED tubes were hung from the concrete beams for an enhancive club experience.

© Sabin Prodan
© Sabin Prodan

The indoor space is coherent with the environment and the outdoor area. Large windows overlooking the courtyard create a connection between the interior and the exterior. The restrooms area is itself another one-of-a-kind space. Black curtains have been used to segregate the area, providing an element of mystery. The white tiles covering the walls don't feel disruptive but harmonize with the overall look of the club.

© Sabin Prodan
© Sabin Prodan

By carefully approaching the industrial heritage of the building, this project blends the new and the old through a simple and unitary concept.

© Sabin Prodan
© Sabin Prodan

Project location

Address:Bucharest, Romania

