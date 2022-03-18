We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Take a Breath Cafe / ASWA

© Phuttipan Aswakool
  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurants & Bars, Coffee Shop
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Architects: ASWA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Phuttipan Aswakool
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Alumet, Fonde
  • Lead Architect : Chotiros Techamongklapiwat, Phuttipan Aswakool, Pohntanate Boonphaeng
  • Interior Design : Tastespace
© Phuttipan Aswakool
Text description provided by the architects. Take a breath café is a new cafe and restaurant with the inspiration of a barn in the wood that separated into a cluster of the building in three main buildings by its functions as a cafe, restaurant, and kitchen along with a high noticeable bell tower.

© Phuttipan Aswakool
© Phuttipan Aswakool

The site located in Bangkok's western suburb, approximately 4,600 square meters, is surrounded by a high-density residential zone. The restaurant aims to connect people with nature by creating modern barns in the forest following the first concept by Tastespace, our collaboration team and interior designer of this project. After design development, the cafe has a cluster of three main volumes with almost 500 square meters of the total built area, all with the gable roof: a cafe, restaurant, and kitchen, along with the highest volume of 13.50-meter height for a bell tower and two small glasshouses.

© Phuttipan Aswakool
© Phuttipan Aswakool
Plan
© Phuttipan Aswakool
© Phuttipan Aswakool

The main restaurant has one-and-a-half-story structures that provide a space for the main dining area, oriented perpendicularly towards a kitchen and a cafe which fit in the other two main paralleled buildings connected by the roofed corridor. Another reason to separate each building is the building code in this area, which does not allow a restaurant bigger than its limit for one building.

© Phuttipan Aswakool
© Phuttipan Aswakool
Section
© Phuttipan Aswakool
© Phuttipan Aswakool

The layout is separated into three parts from the front to the back of the site sequencing is the parking area, the functional area, and the backyard area. A wood-like metal sheet was selected as the primary material to clad all siding along the roof, with arch-shape openings making them a homogeneous look bold from the surrounding context.

© Phuttipan Aswakool
© Phuttipan Aswakool
© Phuttipan Aswakool
© Phuttipan Aswakool

Various size of arch-shaped voids is specifically randomly located, such as the corner of the central kitchen, which tends to show the movement of the chefs for the newcomer guest, the backside of the main dining area, and the cafe to provide the view to the backyard behind.

© Phuttipan Aswakool
© Phuttipan Aswakool

Project location

Address:Bangkok, Thailand

ASWA
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopThailand
Cite: "Take a Breath Cafe / ASWA" 18 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978703/take-a-breath-cafe-aswa> ISSN 0719-8884

