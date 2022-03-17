We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Panorama House / Mosaic Design Inc.

Panorama House / Mosaic Design Inc.

Panorama House / Mosaic Design Inc.

© Kazutaka Fujimoto

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Hayama, Japan
© Kazutaka Fujimoto
© Kazutaka Fujimoto

Text description provided by the architects. This is the project for a residence on the mountain slope with incredible ocean views including the view of Mt. Fuji.

© Kazutaka Fujimoto
Plan - 2nd Floor
© Kazutaka Fujimoto
Plan - 1st Floor
© Kazutaka Fujimoto
© Kazutaka Fujimoto

Looking at the site context, it is not possible to have a view of the sea from the 1st-floor level, the 2nd-floor level has an ocean view but not easy to keep privacy from the back street, and only the 3rd-floor level has a full ocean view. According to the site condition each floor is designed differently. The 1st floor has a minimum floor area with de-formed concrete columns to create a diagonal movement for enjoying outside activities, the 2nd floor has bedrooms like concrete shells and the 3rd floor has maximum floor area by a cantilever with lightweight wooden structure. Then the 3rd floor has a panoramic ocean view as the main space of the house.

© Kazutaka Fujimoto
Axo
On the 3rd floor, there is also an ocean view bath on the private terrace, and having a full open wooden sash make the living space, open kitchen, cantilevered DJ booth, and terrace connect to enjoy the panoramic view space integratory.

© Kazutaka Fujimoto
Sectional Rendering
© Kazutaka Fujimoto
The responses for the different contexts of each level of the site to maximize the site potentials lead to the design logic of stacking different volumes with different materials. As a result, the house has charming animal looks with wood heads and concrete regs which are like animals are formed by following natural logic such as gravity, a function, or their purpose, etc.

© Kazutaka Fujimoto
Project gallery

