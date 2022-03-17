Panorama House / Mosaic Design Inc.

+ 32

Design Team : Ko Nakamura, Sachiyo Hirosawa, Cecil Brissez

Structure Designer : Yasuhiro Kaneda

City : Hayama

Country : Japan

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This is the project for a residence on the mountain slope with incredible ocean views including the view of Mt. Fuji.

Looking at the site context, it is not possible to have a view of the sea from the 1st-floor level, the 2nd-floor level has an ocean view but not easy to keep privacy from the back street, and only the 3rd-floor level has a full ocean view. According to the site condition each floor is designed differently. The 1st floor has a minimum floor area with de-formed concrete columns to create a diagonal movement for enjoying outside activities, the 2nd floor has bedrooms like concrete shells and the 3rd floor has maximum floor area by a cantilever with lightweight wooden structure. Then the 3rd floor has a panoramic ocean view as the main space of the house.

On the 3rd floor, there is also an ocean view bath on the private terrace, and having a full open wooden sash make the living space, open kitchen, cantilevered DJ booth, and terrace connect to enjoy the panoramic view space integratory.

The responses for the different contexts of each level of the site to maximize the site potentials lead to the design logic of stacking different volumes with different materials. As a result, the house has charming animal looks with wood heads and concrete regs which are like animals are formed by following natural logic such as gravity, a function, or their purpose, etc.