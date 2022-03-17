We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Construction Advances on OMA's Simone-Veil Bridge in Bordeaux

Construction Advances on OMA's Simone-Veil Bridge in Bordeaux

Construction Advances on OMA's Simone-Veil Bridge in Bordeaux

Construction is underway for OMA’s Simone-Veil Bridge in Bordeaux, with the first elements of the metal framework installed on the right bank of the Garonne river. Spanning 548 metres, the sixth bridge across the Garonne will connect the municipalities Floirac and Bègles and provide the city with a new public space, thus framing the bridge as a contemporary boulevard. Designed as a continuous surface extended to landscaped public spaces on each bank, the 44-metre bridge will accommodate cars, public transport, bicycles, with the largest surface dedicated to pedestrians. When completed, the project will become the first bridge in OMA’s body of work.

Courtesy of OMA© Bordeaux Métropole – JB. Menges / A. Sibelait

© Bordeaux Métropole – JB. Menges / A. Sibelait
© Bordeaux Métropole – JB. Menges / A. Sibelait

Almost a decade in the making, the Simone-Veil bridge is conceived as a platform for the city’s civic life. As a result, the design shows a straightforward, technical, structural solution that becomes the support for pedestrians and public programs. The deck’s design allows for flexibility in the type of traffic it accommodates while also creating an accessible promenade. The project seeks to create a dialogue between the two banks, with different conditions and atmospheres.

© Bordeaux Métropole – JB. Menges / A. Sibelait
© Bordeaux Métropole – JB. Menges / A. Sibelait

The bridge, which features generous space for pedestrians and a landscaped public area at the banks, changes the traditional function of a bridge. Beyond simply connecting two banks, the bridge becomes a central civic space - Chris van Duijn, Partner, OMA

Related Article

AMO Designs Sci-Fi Inspired Set for Prada Runway Show

The structure is set for completion in November this year. The bridge and public amenities will be delivered in 2024, followed by a parkway at Bègles and a sculptural park at Floirac, which will complete the interventions on the left right banks of the river.

Courtesy of OMA
Courtesy of OMA

Image gallery

Andreea Cutieru
Architecture News
