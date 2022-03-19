We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Barn Conversion / Kastler Skjeseth Architects

Barn Conversion / Kastler Skjeseth Architects
© Erlend Skjeseth

Houses, Adaptive Reuse
Tvedestrand, Norway
  • Architects: Kastler Skjeseth Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Erlend Skjeseth
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AG-Mekanikk
  • Lead Architect : Erlend Skjeseth
  • Model Building : Benjamin Sjøberg
  • Overall Aproach : Amandine Kastler
  • Carpenter : Ole Grimsland
  • Stonework : Øyvind Fossdal
  • City : Tvedestrand
  • Country : Norway
© Erlend Skjeseth

Text description provided by the architects. Transformation of the 19th-century small barn on the coast of Norway for a private client into domestic use. The barn is constructed with fieldstones, notched logs (laft), and a timber frame. The proposal adds bathrooms, kitchen, living spaces, and two bedrooms into an old agricultural structure.

Ground floor proposed plan
Ground floor proposed plan
Sections
Sections

The main driver of the transformation is to compress new domestic services to retain the original features of the building. The existing openings in the building were originally used to bring in, animals, hay, and farming equipment. They now bring in light and are kept as simple picture windows with recessed frames.

© Erlend Skjeseth
© Erlend Skjeseth
© Erlend Skjeseth

 The bulky mass of masonry and stone that make up the fireplace also contains stairs and storage and replaces a dilapidated stone wall - leaving one stone in place to act as both structural support and object “as found”.

© Erlend Skjeseth

