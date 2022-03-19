Barn Conversion / Kastler Skjeseth Architects

+ 23

Model Building : Benjamin Sjøberg

Overall Aproach : Amandine Kastler

Carpenter : Ole Grimsland

Stonework : Øyvind Fossdal

City : Tvedestrand

Country : Norway

Text description provided by the architects. Transformation of the 19th-century small barn on the coast of Norway for a private client into domestic use. The barn is constructed with fieldstones, notched logs (laft), and a timber frame. The proposal adds bathrooms, kitchen, living spaces, and two bedrooms into an old agricultural structure.

The main driver of the transformation is to compress new domestic services to retain the original features of the building. The existing openings in the building were originally used to bring in, animals, hay, and farming equipment. They now bring in light and are kept as simple picture windows with recessed frames.

The bulky mass of masonry and stone that make up the fireplace also contains stairs and storage and replaces a dilapidated stone wall - leaving one stone in place to act as both structural support and object “as found”.