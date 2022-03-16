Lava House / Atelier Riri

+ 17

Architect In Charge : Anastasia Thea

Principal Architect : Novriansyah Yakub

City : Kecamatan Sleman

Country : Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Lava House took inspiration from the nearby Mount Merapi, inspiring the melting-like look in the roof and stairs. The Volcano also inspired the organic-shaped semi-public space on the first floor. The design aimed to bring more in-depth spatial experiences indoors and bridge the indoors with the outdoors.

The front façade on the second floor is more upfront, symbolizing bowing as a sign of humility in the local culture. The building mass is divided into two-creating a courtyard in the narrow site. The living room is more enclosed than other rooms on the first floor, symbolizing a warm ambiance for family activities. Thus, the house creates a modest and hospitable atmosphere.

The courtyard act as a connecting point for family activities. Several rooms face the yard: the kitchen, the living room, the dining room. This configuration allows more flexible activities for the family, especially for children to play.

The courtyard also allows plenty of natural light to the surrounding rooms. The house incorporates neutral and industrial colors to convey a modest ambiance. The walls inside are white, ensuring equal natural light distribution for the interiors.