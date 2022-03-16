We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Lava House / Atelier Riri

Lava House / Atelier Riri

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Kecamatan Sleman, Indonesia
  • Architects: Atelier Riri
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  390
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Andreas Widi
© Andreas Widi
© Andreas Widi

Text description provided by the architects. Lava House took inspiration from the nearby Mount Merapi, inspiring the melting-like look in the roof and stairs. The Volcano also inspired the organic-shaped semi-public space on the first floor. The design aimed to bring more in-depth spatial experiences indoors and bridge the indoors with the outdoors.

© Andreas Widi
© Andreas Widi
© Andreas Widi
© Andreas Widi

The front façade on the second floor is more upfront, symbolizing bowing as a sign of humility in the local culture. The building mass is divided into two-creating a courtyard in the narrow site. The living room is more enclosed than other rooms on the first floor, symbolizing a warm ambiance for family activities. Thus, the house creates a modest and hospitable atmosphere.

© Andreas Widi
© Andreas Widi

The courtyard act as a connecting point for family activities. Several rooms face the yard: the kitchen, the living room, the dining room. This configuration allows more flexible activities for the family, especially for children to play.

© Andreas Widi
© Andreas Widi
© Andreas Widi
© Andreas Widi

The courtyard also allows plenty of natural light to the surrounding rooms. The house incorporates neutral and industrial colors to convey a modest ambiance. The walls inside are white, ensuring equal natural light distribution for the interiors.

© Andreas Widi
© Andreas Widi

Project gallery

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "Lava House / Atelier Riri" 16 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978541/lava-house-atelier-riri> ISSN 0719-8884

