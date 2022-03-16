We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Ecuador
  5. Casa PR21008 / Engawa Archlab

Casa PR21008 / Engawa Archlab

Save this project
Casa PR21008 / Engawa Archlab

© Kateryn Avila / Alfredo Guallpa© Kateryn Avila / Alfredo Guallpa© Kateryn Avila / Alfredo Guallpa© Kateryn Avila / Alfredo Guallpa+ 16

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
Santo Domingo, Ecuador
  • Architects: Engawa Archlab
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Graiman
  • Lead Architect : Celso Vinicio León Baquero
  • Construction : Dennis Ludeña
  • City : Santo Domingo
  • Country : Ecuador
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Kateryn Avila / Alfredo Guallpa
© Kateryn Avila / Alfredo Guallpa

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the Province of Santo Domingo de Los Tsáchilas, in Ecuador. It includes a bedroom, a dressing room, a bathroom, a kitchen and a living room area. The characteristics of the environment of the city where it is located allow the opening of the kitchen and living room towards the outside, without the need to use screens or transparent closing elements.

Save this picture!
© Kateryn Avila / Alfredo Guallpa
© Kateryn Avila / Alfredo Guallpa
Save this picture!
© Kateryn Avila / Alfredo Guallpa
© Kateryn Avila / Alfredo Guallpa

The formal character of the architectural object allows the experimentation with different spatial and formal solutions, resulting in environments of comfort and simplicity. The single floor has a 30 m2 bedroom with a resting area requested by the client. The use of the project is clearly recreational and vacation oriented, which is why a volumetric study of sloping roofs and large openings is proposed, the most important being the one located in the corner of the bedroom, whose corner shape suggests a subtraction of the total block of the project. The use of materials such as exposed brick, handmade tile and wrought iron elements contrast harmoniously with the interior spaces covered in white paint.

Save this picture!
© Kateryn Avila / Alfredo Guallpa
© Kateryn Avila / Alfredo Guallpa
Save this picture!
Section A
Section A
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Kateryn Avila / Alfredo Guallpa
© Kateryn Avila / Alfredo Guallpa

This house, designed as a unique element within the lot provides a sense of suspension on the terrain through the constructional detail that separates the foundation from the slab of the floor. In the same way, the access steps developed in steel allow clarity to the exterior reading of the project by having the spaces converge towards it.

Save this picture!
© Kateryn Avila / Alfredo Guallpa
© Kateryn Avila / Alfredo Guallpa

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Engawa Archlab
Office

Product

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesEcuador
Cite: "Casa PR21008 / Engawa Archlab" [Casa PR21008 / Engawa Archlab] 16 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978524/casa-pr21008-engawa-archlab> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream