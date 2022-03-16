Casa PR21008 / Engawa Archlab

+ 16

Houses • Santo Domingo, Ecuador Architects: Engawa Archlab

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 60 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Graiman Manufacturers :

Lead Architect : Celso Vinicio León Baquero

Construction : Dennis Ludeña

City : Santo Domingo

Country : Ecuador

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the Province of Santo Domingo de Los Tsáchilas, in Ecuador. It includes a bedroom, a dressing room, a bathroom, a kitchen and a living room area. The characteristics of the environment of the city where it is located allow the opening of the kitchen and living room towards the outside, without the need to use screens or transparent closing elements.

The formal character of the architectural object allows the experimentation with different spatial and formal solutions, resulting in environments of comfort and simplicity. The single floor has a 30 m2 bedroom with a resting area requested by the client. The use of the project is clearly recreational and vacation oriented, which is why a volumetric study of sloping roofs and large openings is proposed, the most important being the one located in the corner of the bedroom, whose corner shape suggests a subtraction of the total block of the project. The use of materials such as exposed brick, handmade tile and wrought iron elements contrast harmoniously with the interior spaces covered in white paint.

This house, designed as a unique element within the lot provides a sense of suspension on the terrain through the constructional detail that separates the foundation from the slab of the floor. In the same way, the access steps developed in steel allow clarity to the exterior reading of the project by having the spaces converge towards it.