World
Ylivieska Church / K2S Architects

Ylivieska Church / K2S Architects

© Tuomas Uusheimo

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Churches
Ylivieska, Finland
  • Lead Architect/Partner : Kimmo Lintula
  • Architect/Partner : Mikko Summanen
  • Project Architect : Sasu Marila
  • Design Team : Mari Ollila, Matti Wäre, Matias Manninen, Iiro Virta, Anna Suominen
  • General Foreman : Timo Piippo, Kaarron Rakennus Oy Mikko Kaarto, Rave Rakennus Oy Antti Rantala, Are Oy Matti Lesell, HSK-Sähkö, Hannu Kauppi
  • Specialists : Sari Koskelo, Vison Oy, Tiina Ärväs-Tuominen, Akukon Oy, Paloässät Oy, Hannu Koskela, Toivo Ali-Runkka
  • City : Ylivieska
  • Country : Finland
© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo

Text description provided by the architects. The old historical wooden church of Ylivieska tragically burned down in 2016. The citizens of the small town were shocked and devastated. The local parish quickly decided that a new church building was needed to comfort and support the community. K2S Architects was selected to design the new church through an open architecture competition in 2017.

© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo

The new church of Ylivieska forms a visible landmark to the urban surroundings of the Kalajokilaakso area. The building mass is divided into three parts with gabled roofs – the church hall, the vestry, and the entrance lobby.

© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo
Plan - 1st floor 1:400
Plan - 1st floor 1:400

Of these, the mass of the entrance lobby is beveled diagonally, forming a natural entry plaza together with the war graves and the ruins of the old church. The form of the new church is a natural continuation of the Finnish church-building tradition.

© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo

The church hall is clad with wood, bringing warmth to the atmosphere of the space. The symmetrical, gabled form of the church hall is continuously being shaped and structured by light from the skylight along the ridge and the indirect natural light at the altar recess. Contemporary architecture and building tradition are equally present also in the interior of the church.

© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo

Project location

Address:Ylivieska, Finland

Cite: "Ylivieska Church / K2S Architects" 21 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978494/ylivieska-church-k2s-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

