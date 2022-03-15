We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Vietnam
  5. Sna Marianapolis International School, Bien Hoa Campus / BHA

Sna Marianapolis International School, Bien Hoa Campus / BHA

Save this project
Sna Marianapolis International School, Bien Hoa Campus / BHA

© Hoang Le© Hoang Le© Hoang Le© Hoang Le+ 29

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Schools
Biên Hòa, Vietnam
  • Architects: BHA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  14800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Hoang Le
Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a 14800 sqm plot of land in the heart of Bien Hoa city, with certain planning laws, setback limitations, as well as building height and density. The design, with a student capacity of 1,800, fully meets the various needs for learning spaces and other activities, such as multipurpose space, an 800-seat hall, canteen, library, dormitory, foreign expert area, etc.

Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
Section a-a
Section a-a
Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

Movement in architecture - We began by designing the building's modules, which were attached to the optimal standard space of the classrooms. We calculated the total number of classrooms, then layered them on top of one another. It creates a closed group of four sides that offer a view into the inner garden, reducing the impact of surrounding buildings. Then we removed a part to make room for the sports field and swimming pool. Place the vast hall and multifunctional rooms in a suitable place for easy access.

Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

The movement of blocks from low to high creates a shell that surrounds the inner areas, and from there, green space emerges. These areas are required for students to have easy access to and be close to nature (sunny, cool breeze, moisture, showers...). Activity is an element that creates circumstances and enhances the outside experience for students in all locations and heights.

Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

The creation of modules optimizes the material and speeds up the construction process. The facade is made of 2.5mm powder-coated iron plates that are separated into 5 modules, calculated, and built in the factory before being erected on-site. For air circulation and sunshade, the facade is separated from the inner wall and acts as a buffer for the technical system, which includes air conditioning, drainage, and engineering.

Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

The lobby staircase's 24m spans create a large area beneath for students to socialize and parents to conveniently pick up their children. The stairs from the arena serve as an open link to the large playground in front of the library and theater, allowing the entire space to interact with one another, establishing the required communication and connection for the school.

Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

The BIEN HOA CAMPUS of SNA MARIANAPOLIS INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL is shaped and defined by movement.
+ The level of interaction has improved.
+ Create a soothing, supportive environment that improves teaching and learning.
+ Encourage curiosity in space, make it more accessible, and spend more time in nature.
It all boils down to creating a dynamic, connected, and humane teaching atmosphere.

Save this picture!
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Biên Hòa, Đồng Nai, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BHA
Office

Products

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsVietnam
Cite: "Sna Marianapolis International School, Bien Hoa Campus / BHA" 15 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978486/sna-marianapolis-international-school-bien-hoa-campus-bha> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream