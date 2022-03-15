We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Schools
  Australia
  Ultimo Public School / DesignInc + Lacoste + Stevenson + bmc2 architectes

Ultimo Public School / DesignInc + Lacoste + Stevenson + bmc2 architectes

Ultimo Public School / DesignInc + Lacoste + Stevenson + bmc2 architectes
© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

© Brett Boardman

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Schools
Ultimo, Australia
© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

Text description provided by the architects. Set in a dense urban district of Sydney in which most children live in apartments, Ultimo Public School sets classrooms within gardens and outdoor terraces, enhancing the children's sensory connection to the natural world.

© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman
Plan - 3rd Floor
Plan - 3rd Floor
© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman
Plan - 2nd Floor
Plan - 2nd Floor
© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

The new school promotes leading pedagogical methods in teaching through flexible learning spaces and strong connections between indoor and outdoor. Multifunctional spaces encourage students and teachers to explore and discover diverse teaching and learning opportunities.

© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

The design takes advantage of the steep slope of the site to arrange the school as a series of terraces. To maximize useable space, all terraces and rooftops become gardens or play spaces, allowing the teaching spaces to connect directly to outdoor spaces. Each playground has its own unique atmosphere adapted to its use. The provision of access to spaces for local community use has ensured that the school is a vibrant new space for the whole community even outside school hours. 

© Brett Boardman
© Brett Boardman

Project location

Address:Ultimo NSW 2007, Australia

Lacoste + Stevenson Architects
Office
DesignInc
Office
bmc2 architectes
Office

Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsAustralia
"Ultimo Public School / DesignInc + Lacoste + Stevenson + bmc2 architectes" 15 Mar 2022. ArchDaily.

