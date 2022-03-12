We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Italy
  PALMS Headquarters / KM 429 architecture

PALMS Headquarters / KM 429 architecture

PALMS Headquarters / KM 429 architecture

© Simone Bossi

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Modena, Italy
  Architects: KM 429 architecture
  Area: 1000
  Year: 2018
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Simone Bossi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Florim, VEKA, Daku Italia, Griesser
© Simone Bossi
Text description provided by the architects. Figuring a new company office is not such an easy excise to solve. Many variables contribute to the design of a project that doesn’t represent just a place to work, but a place where people spend most of the day.

© Simone Bossi
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Simone Bossi
This simple observation leads to imagining a building that has to be the extension of the home environment, where you can feel at home among colleagues and friends. A place of production, but with an aggregative value and capacity.

© Simone Bossi
A beautiful, harmonious, elegant, and stimulating environment where you can live. It is from these thoughts that the project of the new company headquarters arises. From the external setting, you can understand the importance given to the visual perception, to the green, the routes, and the services offered.

© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
Despite the property having no public access, it has several positive aspects, such as exposure, privacy, the possibility of setting up an easy-to-use road system, and above all the opportunity to guarantee each worker his own parking space.

© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
The access system, the relationship with the neighboring building of low architectural quality, environmental sustainability, energy efficiency, and comfort are the generators of the project. These last features are already included in the wooden structure, a magnificent material for its ecological, sustainable, versatile, and physical characteristics.

© Simone Bossi
Project gallery

Project location

Address: Modena, Province of Modena, Italy

KM 429 architecture
Office Buildings Italy
