We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sauna
  4. Germany
  5. Sauna Hut / Project Architecture Company

Sauna Hut / Project Architecture Company

Save this project
Sauna Hut / Project Architecture Company

© PAC© PAC© PAC© PAC+ 9

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Sauna
Hameln, Germany
  • Architects: Project Architecture Company
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  5
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :PAC
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Bark House
  • Lead Architects : Anne Menke, Richard Sharam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© PAC
© PAC

Text description provided by the architects. Sauna hut is located in the beautiful garden of a family home in Hameln, near Hanover in Germany. It serves as the local retreat to enjoy a hot sauna session. Nestled within a giant beech hedge it hides from view and provides privacy to the users.

Save this picture!
© PAC
© PAC
Save this picture!
© PAC
© PAC

The compact volumes slope to one side and the walls are tilted to accommodate a day bed protected from the elements, where you can relax and have a snooze.

Save this picture!
© PAC
© PAC

The structure is made entirely from cross-laminated timber. All parts were prefabricated and then assembled on-site in one day. The façade is clad in poplar tree bark that is cut into horizontal stripes. We discovered tree bark as a somewhat forgotten but traditional building material, which is very durable and at the same time gives the hut a very natural appearance. The door to the sauna is camouflaged with the same tree bark. A single window looks out into the back garden.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The roof is made from corrugated zinc with a simple gutter made of folded sheet metal. All details have been carefully thought through to be minimalistic, simple to build, and low in maintenance.

Save this picture!
© PAC
© PAC

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Hameln, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Project Architecture Company
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingSaunaGermany
Cite: "Sauna Hut / Project Architecture Company" 13 Mar 2022. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/978351/sauna-hut-project-architecture-company> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream