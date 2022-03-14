We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Riverside House / Shinji Nakano Architects

Riverside House / Shinji Nakano Architects

Riverside House / Shinji Nakano Architects

© yashiro photo office

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Fukuoka, Japan
© yashiro photo office
Text description provided by the architects. It is a house for a family of four. After my sons left home in the future, I wanted a home for the couple to have a comfortable life. This time, which is the second time to build a house, we decided to plan with a minimum budget and scale.

© yashiro photo office
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
© yashiro photo office
The site is sandwiched between narrow roads and curved rivers, and the pleasant breeze that passes through and changes in the water level of the river is impressive. It was natural for a couple who loved nature to choose such an environment. On the other hand, there is an arterial road beyond the narrow road, and the line of sight from there must be taken into consideration. Therefore, while making the best use of this environment, we aimed for a flexible architecture in which the residents themselves can freely adjust their involvement.

© yashiro photo office
Section
Section

First, we placed a long volume along the river on the east-west axis and made a plan to allow people, wind, and sound to pass through without distinction by large windows and terraces in each of the north and south. The large circular terrace on the south side is an approach to a building with many plants. The adjacent sunroom is usually a storage room for surfboards and camping equipment, but its use changes depending on how the large translucent polycarbonate hinged door, which borders the terrace, opens. 

© yashiro photo office
This hinged door is also an environmental device that controls the line of sight from the arterial road, ventilation, and sunshine. Most of the floors in the room are made of concrete, which seamlessly connects to the river while drawing in the free atmosphere of the circular terrace and sunroom. We secured a large loft space to cover the limited floor area and made it a space for our sons. The terrace on the north side, which is connected to the housework space, is a private and static place where you can hang your laundry and take a leisurely look at the river.

© yashiro photo office
In a series of movements, the resident makes a choice that suits the occasion, and the architecture responds to it. I hope that such an organic relationship will connect the resident and the environment and become a link to live there.

© yashiro photo office
